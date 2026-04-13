Denver, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oakwood Homes Expands into Oquirrh Mountain Ranch, Growing Utah Footprint

New homes in Eagle Mountain community offer access to hiking and biking trails, scenic mountain views and top-rated schools

Salt Lake City (April 13, 2026) – Oakwood Homes is expanding its presence in Utah, bringing new single-family homes to Oquirrh Mountain Ranch, a community located in Eagle Mountain. The homes will be part of the Brio Collection, priced from the low $500s and available for purchase beginning May 2026.

Oquirrh Mountain Ranch is a master-planned community in Eagle Mountain that blends outdoor adventure with family-friendly amenities and long-term livability. Located near Utah Lake and surrounded by scenic mountain ranges, the community offers direct access to hiking and biking trails, open green spaces and the Three Petroglyphs Trail, along with close proximity to top-rated schools including Desert Sky Elementary, Cedar Valley Highschool and several nearby universities.

“Expanding our presence in Utah with the Brio collection at Oquirrh Mountain Ranch marks an exciting milestone as our eighth new home collection and third active community in the state with more on the way," said Malcolm Thacker, Utah market president for Oakwood Homes. "The community offers a compelling mix of outdoor access and strong neighborhood amenities, and we’re pleased to introduce attainably priced homes that help more Utahns achieve homeownership.”

To celebrate the expansion, Oakwood Homes will host two community launch events:

The Grand Opening celebration will occur on Saturday, April 25 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., also at the Wander Sales Center, located at 176 Riverside Drive, Saratoga Springs, Utah 84045. This community event will have complimentary food trucks and entertainment, with the model homes open for tours.

A Floorplan and Pricing event was held on Saturday, April 11 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Triumph Model Home at Wander, located at 122 E. Arcade Drive, Saratoga Springs, Utah 84045. This event showcased floor plans, pricing information and available incentives, with light refreshments provided.

Homes in the Brio Collection at Oquirrh Mountain Ranch will start in the low $500s and feature floor plans ranging from three to five bedrooms. Select homes include open living spaces, oversized garages and optional unfinished basements ready for customization. The collection is designed for homebuyers looking for spacious floorplans that provide comfort, flexibility and room to grow.

Oakwood Homes offers interest rate buydowns, down payment assistance and access to first-time homebuyer programs, helping create real pathways to homeownership. Prospective homebuyers will also have access to Oakwood Homes’ Homebuyers Club, which provides free educational resources to help buyers prepare financially for homeownership.

Oakwood Homes’ two other communities in Utah include Wander in Saratoga Springs and Springhouse Village, a 55+ community in Daybreak. For more information about Oquirrh Mountain Ranch and to join the VIP interest list, visit oakwoodhomesco.com/communities/oquirrh-mountain-ranch.

About Oakwood Homes

Oakwood Homes is proud to be part of Clayton, a leading single-family, values-driven home builder dedicated to attainable housing, sustainable practices, and creating a world-class experience for customers and team members. Oakwood has delivered more than 30,000 quality homes over its nearly 35-year history. Oakwood has built a long-standing commitment to community giving. Through Oakwood’s BuildStrong Education Foundation and more than 15 years of supporting the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® Dream Home, the company has raised over $23 million for St. Jude. These efforts reflect Oakwood’s enduring dedication to strengthening the communities it serves. Learn more about the company, Oakwood's leadership team and its history at www.oakwoodhomesco.com.

Media Contact:

Shannon Holleran

Linhart PR for Oakwood Homes

sholleran@linhartpr.com

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Kelly Hoskinson

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