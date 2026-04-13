Sezzle and Minnesota Timberwolves Bring their Community to Center Court

Minneapolis, MN, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) (Sezzle or Company) // - As the Minnesota Timberwolves played their final regular-season home game on April 12th, official jersey patch partner Sezzle capped a season of community giving by turning the spotlight toward the next generation. The Minneapolis-based fintech leader hosted a VIP experience for Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities, inviting mentees and mentors to center court for an unforgettable night.

Sezzle + Timberwolves: A Model for Community Impact

The event marks the culmination of a high-impact season where Sezzle and the Timberwolves shifted the traditional sponsorship model away from simple brand visibility toward deep-rooted community service. Throughout the season, the two organizations partnered with nine local charities, including Make-A-Wish, Boys and Girls Club, and Be the Change, proving that when two powerhouse Minnesota brands align around a shared purpose, the community wins.

For Sezzle’s founders, the partnership is a personal homecoming. Paul Paradis, Sezzle Co-founder and President, noted that the collaboration is driven by a lifelong connection to the team and a desire to give back to the community that raised them.

“Growing up in Minnesota, Charlie and I loved the Timberwolves. Seeing the Sezzle patch on these jerseys today is a true full-circle moment for us," said Paradis. "We want to give kids the same spark of community and sportsmanship that helped shape us.”

“To Sezzle, the 'common good' is about building a ladder for the next generation. When local organizations invest in Minnesota’s youth, we aren't just building fans; we’re building the state's future leaders,” added Amin Sabzivand, Sezzle Chief Operating Officer.

This "homegrown" approach to corporate giving distinguishes Sezzle from typical sponsors. Rather than focusing solely on nationwide metrics, Sezzle has prioritized sharing the love for basketball in its own backyard. This mission is shared by the Timberwolves leadership, who have seen the team’s national profile rise alongside their local efforts.

"The Timberwolves and Sezzle are both local Minnesota organizations that have reached the world stage while keeping our feet firmly planted in the Twin Cities," said Mike Resnick, Vice President of Partnership Marketing for the Minnesota Timberwolves. "Our work with Sezzle to support local charities shows the power of this partnership. Ending the regular season by hosting Big Brothers Big Sisters is the perfect way to show that when Minnesota’s top organizations work together, our community benefits most."

Empowering the Next Generation

For Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities, the April 12th event represented more than just a game; it was a testament to the support system the Twin Cities provides for its youth.

"For our team, seeing successful local leaders like Paul and Charlie lean back into their community is incredibly empowering," said Pat Sukhum, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities. Providing this experience creates memories that last a lifetime. We are grateful to Sezzle and the Timberwolves for proving that the common good is alive and well in Minnesota sports."

The Power of Local Roots

Ultimately, this partnership serves as a blueprint for how professional sports and local tech can foster a stronger community. By leveraging the Timberwolves' nationwide attention and Sezzle’s status as Minnesota's most successful tech startup of the last decade, the two organizations have spent the season proving success is best measured by their collective community impact. As the regular season concludes, the focus remains clear: when local brands lead with heart, the entire community shares in the victory.

Interested in hearing more about the power of Sezzle? Learn more here.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a forward-thinking fintech company committed to financially empowering the next generation. Designed to support users throughout every stage of their financial journey, Sezzle’s all-in-one app enables users to shop, earn, and learn in a seamless experience. By offering point-of-sale financing and digital payment services, Sezzle enhances purchasing power while connecting millions of consumers with its global network of merchants. Centered on transparency, inclusivity, and ease of use, Sezzle empowers consumers to manage spending responsibly and build lasting financial independence.

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Sezzle US Media Contact:

Erin Foran

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Email: erin.foran@sezzle.com

















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