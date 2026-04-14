Sezzle Canada Launches Virtual Card, Expanding Buy Now, Pay Later Capabilities

Toronto, Canada, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) (Sezzle or Company) // - Sezzle, the most popular Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) in Canada, today announced the launch of its Virtual Card in Canada, powered by Marqeta, the global modern card issuing platform. This launch enables eligible Sezzle Canada shoppers to use Sezzle at participating merchants, both online and in-store, unlocking new growth opportunities for merchants.

At launch, Sezzle’s Virtual Card will be available for use in-store at leading brands, including SoftMoc, JD Sports Canada, QE Home, Mastermind Toys, West Coast Kids, Quarks, Kit & Ace, Popeye’s Supplements (Ontario), Atlas Tools & Machinery, CLÉMENT, Hobbiesville, and more, with continued expansion planned across key retail categories.

The Sezzle Virtual Card provides retailers with a seamless way to capture incremental sales by meeting consumers wanting to pay over time at checkout—whether on mobile, online, or in-store—with no additional integration required. For shoppers, the card can be added directly into digital wallets like Apple Pay and Google Wallet, offering the flexibility of Sezzle’s BNPL model with the convenience of a tap-to-pay experience. With contactless payments accepted at more than 90% of Canadian retailers, the opportunity to meet shoppers where they are, financially, by enabling Sezzle has never been easier.

“We’ve offered Buy Now, Pay Later online since 2020, and expanding it to all 75+ of our stores across Canada is about delivering the seamless omnichannel experience our customers have been asking for,” said Christina Xu, CEO of QE Home. “We’re proud to partner with Sezzle to bring flexible, no-interest payments into our physical stores — becoming one of the first specialty bedding retailers in Canada to do so.”

Demand for in-store BNPL is clear. In a 2025 survey of Canadian Sezzle users, 74% reported being more likely to shop in-store if Sezzle was available — highlighting the significant opportunity for brick-and-mortar retailers to drive foot traffic and incremental sales by offering flexible payment options at checkout.

“The launch of our Virtual Card marks a major milestone for Sezzle in Canada,” said Patrick Chan, GM of Sezzle Canada. “By enabling shoppers to use a Sezzle virtual card, we’re dramatically expanding access to flexible payments. For merchants, this means incremental sales, higher engagement, and the ability to meet consumers where they are.”

Meeting Growing Demand in Canada

The launch builds on Sezzle’s momentum in the Canadian market, where the company has become the leading BNPL platform:

Most popular BNPL in Canada

in Canada 1.9 million all-time user sign-ups in Canada

in Canada Approaching 7 million total orders

Surpassing 60,000 Sezzle Up users, the company’s credit-building product

With these milestones, Sezzle is uniquely positioned to help Canadian merchants capture the growing BNPL demand while driving in-store innovation.

Powered by Marqeta’s Modern Card Issuing Platform

Marqeta’s platform enables Sezzle to instantly issue and provision cards into mobile wallets, set dynamic spend controls, and provide merchants and consumers with real-time spending insights.

“Building on the strong momentum and demand we’ve seen for Sezzle’s Virtual Card in the U.S., we’re excited to bring this success to the Canadian market,” said Todd Pollak, Chief Revenue Officer, Marqeta. “Sezzle’s commitment to advancing retail innovation, enabled by Marqeta’s payments technology and expertise, makes this partnership a strong foundation for growth. Together, we’re bringing Canadian shoppers more flexible payment options and helping merchants grow across both online and in-store channels.”

Driving Retail Innovation

With the launch of the Virtual Card in Canada, Sezzle is doubling down on its commitment to retailers: delivering higher approval rates, seamless in-store transactions, and a proven BNPL model that attracts younger, digitally savvy consumers. For merchants, this innovation means greater reach, increased basket sizes, and more opportunities to convert browsers into buyers.

Interested in bringing Sezzle’s Buy Now, Pay Later solution to your shoppers this season? Learn more here: https://sezzle.ca/merchants/

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a forward-thinking fintech company committed to financially empowering the next generation. Through its purpose-driven payment platform, Sezzle enhances consumers' purchasing power by offering access to point-of-sale financing options and digital payment services—connecting millions of customers with its global network of merchants. Centered on transparency, inclusivity, and ease of use, Sezzle empowers consumers to manage spending responsibly, take charge of their finances, and achieve lasting financial independence.

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Sezzle Media Contact:

Erin Foran

Tel: (651) 403-2184

Email: erin.foran@sezzle.com





