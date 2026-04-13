HighPeak Energy, Inc. to Present at the Water Tower Research Insights Conference on April 15, 2026

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) (“HighPeak Energy”), today announced that Mr. Michael Hollis, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Ryan Hightower, Executive Vice President will be presenting at the Water Tower Research (“WTR”) Insights Conference. Messrs. Hollis and Hightower will give a virtual HighPeak Energy presentation on April 15, 2026 and will be available for one-on-one meetings.

Event:

WTR Insights Conference

Date: April 14 and April 15, 2026 Presentation: April 15, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. ET Location: Virtual

The Conference will feature presentations from companies operating within the Chemicals & Materials Technology, Consumer, Healthcare, Energy Transition & Sustainable Investing, Technology, Mobility & Industrial Technology and Natural Resources industries.

Please click here to register and view the full company lineup for this event.

About HighPeak Energy, Inc.

HighPeak Energy is a publicly traded independent oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.highpeakenergy.com.

About Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is modernizing Investor Relations through research-driven communications and Investor Engagement. Sound investment research begins with good information. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor relations platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients’ businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

HighPeak Energy Investor Contact:



Water Tower Research: Ryan Hightower



Mike McCormick, CFA Executive Vice President



Head of Client Relations 817.850.9204



212.472.2424 rhightower@highpeakenergy.com conferences@watertowerresearch.com

Source: HighPeak Energy, Inc.