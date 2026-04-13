AURORA, Ontario, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.

ANNOUNCES DATE FOR FIRST QUARTER 2026 RESULTS WEBCAST

FRIDAY, MAY 1, 2026 @ 8:00 AM ET

LIVE AUDIO WEBCAST

Webcast registration: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/900636883

DIAL-IN DETAILS

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In: 1-800-715-9871 Participant Toll Dial-In: 1-646-307-1963 Conference ID: 9829976 Slide presentation will be available on our website Investors | Magna prior to the call

REBROADCAST INFORMATION

Replay available 2 hours after the call until May 8, 2026

Toll-Free Dial-In: 1-800-770-2030 Toll Dial-In: 1-609-800-9909 Conference ID: 9829976

INVESTOR CONTACT

Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations

louis.tonelli@magna.com 905-726-7035

WEBCAST CONTACT

Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations

nancy.hansford@magna.com 905-726-7108

ABOUT MAGNA INTERNATIONAL

Magna is one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers and a trusted partner to automakers in the industry’s most critical markets—North America, Europe, and China. With a global team and footprint spanning 28 countries, we bring unmatched scale, trusted reliability, and proven execution. Backed by nearly seven decades of experience, we combine deep manufacturing expertise with innovative vehicle systems to deliver performance, safety, and quality.

For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on social.