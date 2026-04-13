Ballad Health’s program for assisting uninsured patients earns national award for its community-based approach to serving rural Appalachia

37604, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – National publication Modern Healthcare recognized Ballad Health’s Appalachian Highlands Care Network with its annual Innovators Award, which “recognizes leaders and organizations driving innovation that improves care, achieves measurable results and contributes to clinical and financial goals.”

Launched in 2021 as a population health initiative by Ballad Health, the Appalachian Highlands Care Network works to connect uninsured patients with a wide array of healthcare, social services and support at reduced or no cost. The network relies on partner organizations across the Ballad Health service area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia to meet patients’ needs regardless of their ability to pay.

“The work of Appalachian Highlands Care Network is a powerful example of what happens when people and organizations come together to meet a need,” said Ballad Health Chief Population Health Officer Todd Norris. “By aligning providers, community partners and resources around a shared commitment to access and early intervention, we’ve created a sustainable, scalable model for rural healthcare. One of our NorthStar Goals at Ballad Health is to become a national model for improving rural healthcare, so it is an honor to have our approach to charity care and the work of our teams and partners recognized at a national level, and we believe this model can serve as a blueprint for other health systems facing similar challenges across rural America.”

Modern Healthcare’s Innovators Awards recognize organizations and leaders for their unique approach to solving problems across the sector. Previous organization honorees include Johns Hopkins Medicine, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Mount Sinai Health System.

With support from partners including Appalachian Mountain Project Access, Healing Hands, Friends in Need and Appalachian Miles for Smiles, the network links patients to services ranging from primary and specialty care, dental cleanings and preventive screenings to financial counseling and housing assistance.

Since its launch, Ballad Health’s Appalachian Highlands Care Network has coordinated more than $121 million in donated care for uninsured patients and enrolled more than 12,000 participants. For every $1 invested by Ballad Health, the program conservatively reduces healthcare costs by $3, helping sustain rural healthcare access.

Care is coordinated through a partnership with nonprofit Appalachian Mountain Project Access, allowing program clients to receive more proactive care for conditions ranging from cancer to heart disease, provided by their network of medical providers and including all Ballad Health Medical Associates providers.

“Our patients often experience food and housing insecurity, lack of transportation, chronic disease and other complex needs which, when combined with a lack of insurance, create significant barriers and stress,” said Project Access Executive Director Andréa Brady Verzi. "Through their work, the Appalachian Highlands Care Network has been a strong partner in helping prevent these patients from falling through the cracks.”

Based on a community health worker model, the initiative is active in all 20 Ballad Health hospitals and every Ballad Health Medical Associates primary care office, where patients who meet eligibility requirements – residents with incomes at or below 225% of the federal poverty level – are identified and given the option to enroll in the program.

“Often, uninsured patients show up to our hospitals and clinics with complex medical and social needs,” said Dr. Paula Masters, Ballad Health’s chief health disparities officer. “Through Appalachian Highlands Care Network, we are working to identify needs earlier and ensure the people of the Appalachian Highlands receive the right care at the right time – without the added stress and uncertainty that comes from not being able to afford the care they deserve.”

A formal program evaluation of 4,926 participants showed a 28% reduction in preventable inpatient utilization and a 56% increase in medically appropriate care. Appalachian Highlands Care Network partners like Appalachian Miles for Smiles, which offers dental and vision care, often see patients who are enrolled in the program and may have been referred to their services by a Ballad Health community health navigator.

“Our collaboration with Ballad Health’s Appalachian Highlands Care Network team enhances the care of patients, providing mammograms and women’s health during our clinics with follow-up care,” said Appalachian Miles for Smiles Executive Director Michelle Campbell. “There is unity, communication and compassion in partnering with Appalachian Highlands Care Network, all for the good of patients. It is a blessing to all.”

“The Appalachian Highlands Care Network has bridged critical gaps in care for the underinsured and uninsured patients served by Friends in Need Health Center across eight counties in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia,” said Trey Darnell, Friends in Need Health Center executive director. “With the support of this Ballad Health network, our clinic serves as a true healthcare home, providing medical and dental services and enabling more than 7,000 visits in 2025.”

Appalachian Highlands Care Network partners often offer services at flat rates or based on a sliding scale, allowing them to treat patients regardless of their ability to pay.

“At Healing Hands Health, our mission is to glorify Christ by providing quality, community supported care to individuals who are underserved in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia,” said Executive Director Helen Scott. “Our partnership with Appalachian Highlands Care Network is deeply meaningful, especially through our embedded navigator’s presence in our clinic. She works side-by-side with our providers, community health workers and support staff to remove barriers and help patients move toward better health. Together, we are strengthening care for our community in ways that truly make a difference.”

The Appalachian Highlands Care Network encompasses 128 referral sites, including eight non-hospital referral sites with embedded navigators and 435 partners within the Unite Us network, an AI-enabled technology platform that connects healthcare, government and community-based organizations to coordinate social care.

Embedded navigators are located at the Church Hill Health Department, Johnson City Community Health Clinic, Appalachian Mountain Project Access, Overmountain Recovery, Healing Hands Health, Friends in Need, Crossroads Medical Mission and Mel Leaman Clinic.

To view program details or learn more, visit BalladHealth.org/resources/Appalachian-Highlands-Care-Network.

###

About Ballad Health

Ballad Health is an integrated community health improvement organization serving 29 counties of the Appalachian Highlands in Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, Northwest North Carolina and Southeast Kentucky. Our system of 20 hospitals, post-acute care and behavioral health services, and a large multi-specialty group physician practice works closely with an active independent medical community and community stakeholders to improve the health and well-being of close to one million people. By leading in the adoption of value-based payments, addressing health-related social needs, funding clinical and health systems research and committing to long-term investments in strong children and families in our region, Ballad Health is striving to become a national model for rural health and healthcare. Learn more at www.BalladHealth.org.

Attachment