Administrator Loeffler Applauds SBIR-STTR Reauthorization

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, President Donald J. Trump signed into law S. 3971, the Small Business Innovation and Economic Security Act, which reauthorizes and reforms the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler applauded the legislation, which was sponsored by U.S. Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee Chair Joni Ernst (R-IA) and carried in the U.S. House by Small Business Committee Chairman Roger Williams (R-TX).

“Driven by innovative startups, the United States leads the world in scientific breakthroughs and transformative technology – and thanks to this law, SBIR and STTR will continue to power entrepreneurs who are building the industrial base of the future,” said Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “For decades, these cross-agency programs have enabled small, innovative businesses to take bold ideas to commercialization, bolster our national security, and ensure America leads the world in defense, energy, agriculture, biotechnology, space exploration, and other critical industries. Amid intense global competition and America’s reindustrialization, this law reinforces the Administration’s commitment to accelerating American ingenuity. I applaud lawmakers for advancing this critical measure and am grateful to President Trump for signing it into law to unleash the potential of the next generation of innovators.”

Since 1982, the SBIR and STTR programs, known together as America’s Seed Fund, have invested more than $81 billion into over 34,000 small businesses, helping them turn ideas into marketable products and services. The SBA plays a central role in overseeing the programs and administering them across multiple federal agencies, including the Department of War, Department of Energy, Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Agriculture, NASA, EPA, and others – powering innovation and economic growth nationwide. The SBIR Program has supported numerous major companies in their startup stages, including Anduril, Qualcomm, Biogen, Illumina, and iRobot.

S. 3971 reauthorizes SBIR and STTR programs through September 30, 2031, and includes key reforms that strengthen program integrity, protect against foreign adversaries, expand access to new innovative businesses, and ensure taxpayer dollars deliver measurable results. These reforms modernize program operations to ensure they continue fueling American innovation for years to come.

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About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.