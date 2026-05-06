SBA Announces New $50 Million Grant Opportunity to Support Made in America Manufacturing, Workforce Training

WASHINGTON, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced a new funding opportunity offering up to $50 million in grant awards to as many as 10 eligible applicant organizations who will provide training and technical assistance to support small manufacturers in the SBA’s Empower to Grow (E2G) Program. The Manufacturing in America E2G Grant Initiative will empower qualified awardees to deliver regional support to small manufacturers in critical industries, in support of the agency’s ongoing effort to rebuild domestic supply chains, bring back American jobs, and promote industrial dominance.

“America’s reindustrialization is accelerating under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump, and the SBA is proud to stand with the small manufacturers driving that resurgence,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “As I travel the country and meet with these builders, innovators, and job creators, I’ve seen firsthand the essential role they play in restoring American industrial strength. Through this targeted initiative, we are equipping them with the resources and workforce support they need to grow, reshore critical supply chains, and help secure America’s position as a global manufacturing powerhouse for generations to come.”

The SBA’s E2G Program is designed to provide eligible U.S. small businesses with free business courses, in-person hands-on training, and one-on-one consulting to support growth, operations, hiring, regulatory compliance, and government contracting competitiveness. The program includes businesses in key industries such as aerospace, ship building, rail equipment, mining, industrial machinery and equipment, construction equipment, metal fabrication, electrical equipment, food processing, medical and precision manufacturing, advanced manufacturing, and robotics.

An eligible applicant for a Manufacturing in America E2G Grant must:

Be a for-profit or not-for-profit entity (including, but not limited to small businesses, other than small businesses, trade and professional associations, and educational institutions).

Been in existence continually for at least the past three years.

Have experience providing technical assistance, tools, or training, etc. relating to small manufacturing businesses on a regional or national basis.

Demonstrate that it has the capacity to provide hands-on manufacturing-related training and technical assistance to small business concerns.

The deadline to submit proposals electronically via https://www.grants.gov is June 15 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. To learn more about this grant opportunity, visit here. The SBA will host a webinar on the following dates to inform the public about the grants. Registration is required through the link provided:

Monday, May 11, from 2-3:00p.m. EDT

Wednesday, May 27, 2-3:00p.m. EDT

Wednesday, June 3, 2-3:00p.m. EDT

The Manufacturing in America E2G Grant Initiative is the SBA’s latest offering to support small manufacturers, who make up 98% of all U.S. manufacturers. The agency announced a new 90% Made in America loan guarantee for small manufacturers and waived loan fees for manufacturing NAICS codes in Fiscal Year 2026, pairing stronger credit support with lower borrowing costs to help manufacturers invest, expand, and grow domestically. The SBA also established the first-ever loan program dedicated to American manufacturers and launched its Make Onshoring Great Again Portal, a free tool connecting small businesses to more than one million domestic suppliers and producers.

To learn more about the manufacturing grants and webinars, visit: Manufacturing Grants. Additional questions or requests for assistance should be submitted via email to e2g@sba.gov .

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About the Empower to Grow Program

The Empower to Grow program, formerly known as 7(j) Management and Technical Assistance program, provides eligible U.S. small businesses with free business courses, tailored training, and one-on-one consulting to support their growth, operations, hiring, regulatory compliance, and government contracting competitiveness. The Empower to Grow program uplifts businesses to be procurement ready for federal, state, and local government contracts. For more questions about the Empower to Grow program, visit: Empower to Grow Program.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.