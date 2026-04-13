G6 Hospitality to Convene Its Largest Franchise Conference in Cancún

Dallas, Texas, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G6 Hospitality, the parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6, today announced that it will host its largest-ever annual franchise conference in Cancún, Mexico, bringing together over 1200 franchise owners and partners from across North America for a multi-day gathering focused on growth, collaboration and the future of the brand. The flagship event marks the first large-scale conference hosted by the company since its integration into PRISM, representing a key milestone in its post-acquisition journey.

The event will feature a marquee lineup of leading Indian artists and entertainers. Sonu Nigam, one of India’s most iconic and globally recognized playback singers, will headline the gala evening on the 29th, with a live concert. Falguni Pathak, widely regarded as the face of India’s garba and folk music landscape, will lead a high-energy cultural night on the 28th. Sunil Grover, one of India’s most popular comedians and television personalities, will bring a signature blend of humor and performance to the mainstage, while Rishabh Sharma, known for his contemporary take on Indian classical music, will open the conference with a special sitar performance on the 27th.

The conference will feature a wide range of business sessions led by industry experts across banking, real estate, technology and hospitality, including senior leaders from global financial institutions and leading hospitality operators, designed to address key priorities for franchise owners. These include estate and succession planning, hotel valuation and exit strategies, and navigating financing and refinancing in a high-interest rate environment. Sessions will also focus on practical, on-the-ground levers to improve performance, including cost-saving technologies, revenue management, everyday sales and extended stay growth, as well as managing renovation, compliance, insurance claims and operational risks.

The agenda will further bring together experts from safety, legal and regulatory domains to address critical issues such as law enforcement collaboration and trafficking risk prevention, alongside forward-looking discussions on AI across the property lifecycle and global investment opportunities. Dedicated sessions will also explore leadership, culture and the next generation of operators within family-owned hospitality businesses, reflecting the evolving needs of today’s franchise community.

“This conference represents an important milestone for us. Over the past year, we have worked closely with our franchise partners to strengthen the business, bring greater structure and consistency to operations, and build a more resilient platform. This progress has been built together, and we’re excited to bring our owners together to celebrate it and look ahead to what we will achieve next,” said Sonal Sinha, CEO, G6 Hospitality.

Over the past year, G6 Hospitality has made a series of strategic investments aimed at strengthening performance and creating long-term value for its franchise partners. These efforts include driving demand through expanded corporate partnerships, with over 150 new corporate clients added in 2025, and large-scale marketing initiatives, alongside continued investment in digital platforms to accelerate direct bookings. The company has also strengthened its operational and financial foundation through technology and payments infrastructure upgrades, while expanding its footprint with the addition of new locations, including the rapid growth of the Studio 6 brand. G6 has further reinforced its commitment to safety and risk management through advanced, AI-led initiatives such as Protect24.ai, as well as broader safety and security programs. In parallel, the company has deepened its engagement with franchisees through nationwide interactions and industry collaboration, including its work with associations such as THLA, ensuring that owners remain at the center of its growth journey.

About G6 Hospitality LLC

G6 Hospitality LLC is the leading economy lodging franchisor, with nearly 1,500 economy lodging locations under the iconic Motel 6 brand and the Studio 6 Extended Stay brand in the United States and Canada. G6 Hospitality is committed to making hospitality accessible to all through responsible business practices and unparalleled opportunities for franchisees to build a legacy through ownership. Both Motel 6 and Studio 6 were recognized in the 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 report, with Motel 6 ranking in the top 50 of all franchises. The Carrollton, Texas-based company was named a 2024 Leader in Diversity by Dallas Business Journal.





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