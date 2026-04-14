Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules



SIKA REPORTS Q1 2026 SALES OF CHF 2.49 BILLION

Q1 sales of CHF 2.49 billion; Sika posts sales growth of 0.9% in local currencies (-7.0% in CHF, including foreign currency impact of -7.9%)

Organic growth of -0.2%; acquisition effect of 1.1%

Continued investments to support growth: Completed acquisition of Finja (Sweden) and announced acquisition of Akkim (Turkey); five new production sites opened worldwide

Fast Forward program on track to deliver CHF 80 million in savings in 2026

Reiterated outlook for 2026: Sales growth of 1% to 4% in local currencies and EBITDA margin of 19.5% to 20% expected

Strategic medium-term targets 2028 for sustainable, profitable growth confirmed

In the first quarter of 2026, Sika delivered 0.9% growth in local currencies. The performance was driven by market share gains across all regions in a subdued global construction market. Organic growth was -0.2% for the first quarter (+1.0% excluding Chinese construction businesses), additionally, acquisitions contributed 1.1 percentage points. In Swiss francs, this resulted in sales of CHF 2.49 billion (previous year: CHF 2.68 billion), which corresponds to a decline of -7.0%. The currency effect of -7.9%, or CHF 213 million, is primarily attributable to Swiss Franc strength against Asian currencies and the US dollar.

Thomas Hasler, CEO: “The current environment highlights Sika’s strengths. As events in the Middle East have unfolded and impacted global supply chains, Sika is stepping up and delivering best-in-class, highly valued solutions to our customers when they need them most. Our global teams have leveraged our scale and agility to forge stronger customer partnerships and further our industry outperformance. Through Fast Forward, we have invested in improving productivity which will deliver CHF 80 million of savings this year. We are accelerating our investment in product innovation and improving our customer value proposition. We will further strengthen our industry leadership through our digital transformation and investment across channels to deliver more of what our customers need, more efficiently, and to profitably accelerate our future market outperformance. We are watchful on the impact of events in the Middle East. We expect global market conditions to remain muted in 2026 and we are acting preemptively.”

MARKET SHARE GAINS ACROSS ALL REGIONS

In the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa), Sika reported first-quarter sales growth in local currencies of 3.6% (previous year: 0.7%). Sika recorded a clear sequential sales improvement across Europe from month to month as construction activity picked up after the winter months. Positive growth momentum came in particular from countries in southern and eastern Europe. In the Middle East, construction activities slowed from a double-digit growth seen in January and February due to the outbreak of the conflict in the region.

In the Americas region, sales in local currencies declined by -0.8% (2025: 4.9%). In the USA, winter storms and economic uncertainty weighed on construction activity with conditions remaining consistent with the fourth quarter 2025. Data center activity remained strong and grew at a double-digit rate. In Canada, Sika got off to an excellent start to the year, and Latin America continued to show good momentum in the recovery of its construction markets.

In Asia/Pacific, sales in the first three months of the current financial year declined by -2.2% (2025: zero growth) in local currencies. The first-quarter performance of the region was still impacted by the double-digit decline in the Chinese construction business. Asia excluding China posted positive organic growth of 5.2%, accelerating from the fourth quarter of last year. Positive momentum was notable in particular in India and Southeast Asia as well as from the Automotive & Industry business.

SUCCESSFUL IMPLEMENTATION OF FAST FORWARD

Sika has achieved a good start with the implementation of measures as part of the Fast Forward program. The company has made targeted structural adjustments in China and has introduced efficiency-enhancing measures in other markets. With Fast Forward, Sika is accelerating its digital transformation, increasing customer benefits, strengthening its supply chains, driving operational efficiency, and is becoming a digital market leader in the industry. In the current environment of supply chain disruption and input cost volatility, these initiatives are more valued than ever by Sika’s customers. Fast Forward is on track to deliver CHF 80 million of savings in 2026, with CHF 150-200 million annually at full run rate by 2028.

ACQUISITIONS AND INVESTMENTS

In the first quarter, Sika completed the acquisition of Finja, a leading mortar manufacturer in Sweden, strengthening its presence in northern Europe and expanding cross-selling opportunities. Sika also announced the acquisition of Turkish-based Akkim, a global leading manufacturer of adhesives and sealants with net sales of around CHF 220 million. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

Sika continued to invest in production capacity during the quarter. New facilities were opened in Florida, USA (concrete admixtures), Tanzania (mortar and concrete admixtures serving East Africa), Argentina (dry mortar), Colombia (mortar, tile adhesives, and coatings), and Bangladesh (concrete admixtures and mortar). The new Florida plant features the highest level of automation of all Sika admixture plants in the country.

OUTLOOK

Sika continues to gain share and outperform its markets. The actions taken through Fast Forward in productivity, innovation, and digitalization are strengthening this position further and delivering results. Sika affirms its medium-term strategic targets for sustainable, profitable growth under the Strategy 2028.

In 2026, Sika expects global market conditions to remain muted, with a low single-digit percentage decline for the year as a whole. While the first half will be softer for the construction industry, the company anticipates a gradual improvement in momentum as the year progresses.

For 2026, Sika still expects sales growth of 1% to 4% in local currencies; in line with the company target of outperforming the market by 3% to 6% in local currencies including bolt-on acquisitions. Sika expects to deliver an EBITDA margin of 19.5% to 20.0% for the year.

NET SALES IN THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2026

In CHF mn 1.1.2025 -

31.3.2025 1.1.2026 -

31.3.2026 Year-on-year change

(+/- in %) In CHF In local currencies Currency effect Acquisition effect Organic

growth By region EMEA 1,204.1 1,186.1 -1.5 3.6 -5.1 2.1 1.5 Americas 934.7 833.3 -10.8 -0.8 -10.0 0.4 -1.2 Asia/Pacific 539.5 470.8 -12.7 -2.2 -10.5 0.1 -2.3 Net sales 2,678.3 2,490.2 -7.0 0.9 -7.9 1.1 -0.2 Products for construction industry 2,248.0 2,077.8 -7.6 0.5 -8.1 1.3 -0.8 Products for industrial manufacturing 430.3 412.4 -4.2 3.1 -7.3 0.0 3.1





Webcast on April 14, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. (CEST) A webcast will take place today focusing on the net sales result for the first three months of the year. Webcast First Quarter 2026 Net Sales This link will allow you to participate in the webcast with CEO Thomas Hasler, CFO Adrian Widmer, Dominik Slappnig (Head of Corporate Communications & IR), and Christine Kukan (Head Investor Relations). You will also be able to find a recording of the webcast in the “Investors” section of the Sika website.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR Half-Year Report 2026 Tuesday, July 28, 2026 Capital Markets Day Thursday, October 1, 2026 Results first nine months 2026 Friday, October 23, 2026 Media conference/analyst presentation

on 2026 full-year results Friday, February 19, 2027 59th Annual General Meeting Tuesday, March 23, 2027 Sales first quarter 2027 Tuesday, April 13, 2027

SIKA AG CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 103 countries around the world, produces in over 400 factories, and develops innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. In 2025, Sika’s 33,700 employees generated annual sales of CHF 11.20 billion.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications and

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release