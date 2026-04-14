Crypto News: Pepeto SoftBank Partnership Announcement While XRP Price Prediction Target

Dubai. UAE, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Crypto news just hit a turning point for Pepeto. The presale funds surpassed $9M, while reports are now linking SoftBank Vision Fund to the project's cross chain DeFi infrastructure, and the Binance listing gets closer by the day. SoftBank turned $20 million in Alibaba into $60 billion, and it does not touch presales. If these reports hold, Pepeto just landed the strongest backing any presale has ever carried.

At the same time, the XRP price prediction shifted after the Senate came back from recess on April 13 with the CLARITY Act markup set for late April, and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, Treasury Secretary Bessent, and SEC Chair Atkins all endorsed the bill on the same day according to 24/7 Wall St. This article breaks down the xrp price targets, why the biggest wallets loaded Pepeto days before these reports dropped, and what it all means for anyone building a position right now.

Pepeto SoftBank Announcement Lands as Crypto News Points to the Strongest XRP Price Prediction Targets This Year

Reports linking SoftBank Vision Fund to Pepeto landed right as the XRP price prediction hit its strongest numbers this year. Standard Chartered analyst Geoffrey Kendrick held his target at $2.80 for year end and mapped out $28 by 2030 according to Yahoo Finance, with the CLARITY Act clearing committee as the trigger for unlocking billions in fresh ETF flow. Seven spot XRP ETFs now manage close to $1 billion combined, with $119.6 million in net weekly inflows logged by CoinShares for the period ending April 11.

The xrp price trades at $1.36 on April 14 with an $83.5 billion market cap, sitting just under the 50 day EMA at $1.38 and well below the 200 day MA at $1.88, with RSI around 38 according to CoinDesk. The SEC roundtable in two days rewrote the XRP price prediction debate, because every forecast above $2 needs regulatory doubt to clear. All three endorsements landing on a single day marked the first time in 2026 that no major player stood against the bill.

Once crypto news turns bullish, the next move higher begins. Every cycle follows the same pattern: the wallets that got in before the breakout made the money everyone else spent years wishing they had. DOGE proved it. SHIB proved it. And here is what should stop you right now: Pepeto's presale crossed $9 million in record time, two days before the SoftBank reports went public. Big wallets always get the information first. They moved before the news, and when that kind of money moves that fast into one project, the smart play is to follow it.

Crypto News: SoftBank Investment Redefines Pepeto's DeFi Category Before the Binance Listing

Analyst consensus pointing XRP price prediction above $2 signals a wave of DeFi volume that will test every platform on the market, and the ones that survive need real products because DeFi lost $1.3 billion to scams last year while protocols kept listing unaudited tokens. SoftBank reportedly reviewed hundreds of DeFi projects and chose Pepeto's zero fee exchange, cross chain bridge, and AI contract scanner as the play worth backing. Full platform details are on the Pepeto website.

Crypto news outlets have compared Pepeto to the first billion dollar crypto breakouts, but these SoftBank reports put it in a league none of those winners ever played in. DOGE hit a $90 billion valuation off pure community energy. SHIB turned one $8,000 wallet into $5.7 billion within months. Neither had a working product or any fund backing when capital arrived. Pepeto now sits with reported support from the same fund that backed Uber, ARM, and DoorDash before they went public. "When a $100 billion fund enters a DeFi presale, every other fund has to rethink their position overnight," noted crypto analyst Myles Chen.

Analysts are covering Pepeto before the listing even happens. The presale rounds are closing faster, not slower, and the Binance listing is confirmed. That is a presale acting like a launch before the launch even starts, and the last time that happened was Shiba Inu right before it made more millionaires than any token in history.

Conclusion

XRP created generational wealth for holders who treated it as a payments bet long before Ripple became a name outside of crypto, and the XRP price prediction roadmap from $2.80 to $28 through Standard Chartered shows the original thesis held. But at the current xrp price with an $83 billion cap already on it, those multiples belong to a different time. Pepeto's presale remains open at the same entry the biggest wallets have already chosen.

Most buyers will find Pepeto after the Binance launch, after the SoftBank story reaches the headlines, and by then the presale will be gone. The people reading this right now sit ahead of that wave, holding access at the same price the smart money picked before anyone else heard about it.

Every presale that went on to 50x or 100x had a last day at this price, and nobody who was there that day knew it was the last one. Pepeto is in that moment right now, and the presale at this price could close any day.

Click To Access The Pepeto Presale



