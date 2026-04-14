AKVA group ASA: Ex dividend of NOK 1.00 today

 | Source: AKVA group ASA AKVA group ASA

Issuer: AKVA group ASA
Ex. date: 14 April 2026
Dividend amount: NOK 1.00 per share
Announced currency: NOK

The expected date for the payment of dividend is on or about 21 April 2026.

This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in Euronext Oslo Rule Book II – Issuer Rules.

Dated: 14 April 2026
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut NesseChief Executive Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 91 37 62 20
E-mail:knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny MeinkøhnChief Financial Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 98 20 67 76
E-mail:rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


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