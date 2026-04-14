AKVA group ASA: Ex dividend of NOK 1.00 today

Issuer: AKVA group ASA

Ex. date: 14 April 2026

Dividend amount: NOK 1.00 per share

Announced currency: NOK

The expected date for the payment of dividend is on or about 21 April 2026.

This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in Euronext Oslo Rule Book II – Issuer Rules.

Dated: 14 April 2026

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20 E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com





Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76 E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act