AKVA group ASA: Ex dividend of NOK 1.00 today

Issuer: AKVA group ASA
Ex. date: 14 April 2026
Dividend amount: NOK 1.00 per share
Announced currency: NOK
The expected date for the payment of dividend is on or about 21 April 2026.
This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in Euronext Oslo Rule Book II – Issuer Rules.
Dated: 14 April 2026
AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com
CONTACTS:
|Knut Nesse
|Chief Executive Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 91 37 62 20
|E-mail:
|knesse@akvagroup.com
|Ronny Meinkøhn
|Chief Financial Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 98 20 67 76
|E-mail:
|rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act