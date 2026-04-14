Telenor Group's results invitation for the first quarter 2026

Join us for Telenor Group’s results for the first quarter 2026.
When: Tuesday 28 April 2026, 09.00 CET / 08.00 UKT.
To view the webcast, without participating in the live Q&A, please visit:
https://www.telenor.com/investors/reports-and-information/quarterly/telenor-groups-results-for-the-1st-quarter-2026/
or visit Telenor.com/investors
The presentation will be available via Webcast only.
For media:
Media are invited to attend the presentation of Telenor’s quarterly results at the company’s headquarters. The presentation will be available via webcast and will be followed by one-on-one interviews starting at approximately 10.15 CET at Telenor Expo, Snarøyveien 30E, Fornebu.
For more information, please email: david.fidjeland@telenor.com