Parsons Selected as Construction Manager for Major New York City Tunnel Program

CHANTILLY, Va., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company has been selected by the New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to provide construction management services for the Newtown Creek Combined Sewer Overflow Storage Tunnel project in New York City. Parsons will serve as a member of Newtown Creek CSO Partners, a joint venture with AECOM and EPC Consultants Inc., supporting the delivery of a major underground infrastructure program designed to eliminate untreated sewer discharges into local waterways.

The 16-year program represents one of New York City’s most significant wastewater infrastructure investments, addressing longstanding environmental challenges across Brooklyn and Queens. Parsons will provide construction management (CM) services for the large-diameter storage tunnel, tunnel dewatering pump station, and other structures, drawing on its experience delivering complex tunnel and sewer programs in dense urban environments.

“Parsons brings decades of experience delivering complex tunnel and water infrastructure programs that improve environmental outcomes and strengthen community resilience,” said Mark Fialkowski, president, Infrastructure North America for Parsons. “We are proud to support New York City on this critical project that will reduce sewer overflows, enhance water quality, and help meet important regulatory commitments.”

The project, which includes approximately 3.25 miles of tunnel and related facilities, is critical to improving water quality and protecting public health in surrounding communities. Once complete, the system will capture and store excess combined sewer flows during storm events, reducing environmental impacts and supporting long-term sustainability goals. As the construction manager, Parsons will utilize the DEP’s Construction Management Information System (CMIS), which the company originally helped develop and deploy, to support efficient project delivery, coordination, and oversight.

Parsons is a global leader in critical infrastructure excellence, with more than 80 years of experience planning, designing, and overseeing the construction of complex tunnel projects throughout the world, including the Rondout-West Branch Bypass Tunnel, Kensico-Eastview Connection Tunnel, and Catskill Aqueduct Repair and Rehabilitation projects; each of these signature NYCDEP projects, in which Parsons provided comprehensive CM services. With more than 250 tunnels and ocean outfalls around the world, Parsons’ projects span the full range of challenging geologic environments, from seismically active Southern California to the Chesapeake Bay’s alluvial coastal plain to the mixed-face and hard-rock conditions found in and around New York City.

To learn more about Parsons’ water and wastewater expertise, visit https://www.parsons.com/markets/water-wastewater/.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:

Bernadette Miller

+1 980.253.9781

Bernadette.Miller@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1 703.775.6191

Dave.Spille@parsons.us