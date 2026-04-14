Aurora Mobile Unveils AI-Powered EngageLab LiveDesk to Scale Business Innovation

SINGAPORE, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ( “Aurora Mobile” or the “Company” ), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, today announced the official launch of the latest version of EngageLab LiveDesk. As an all-in-one intelligent customer service platform integrating global omni-channel access, AI & Human collaboration, and smart ticket management, the new LiveDesk leverages deep synergy between AI and data to break communication boundaries and transform customer service from a "cost center" into a scalable "growth engine" for business innovation.





(Image from engagelab.com)

01. Reconstructed Overview: From Data Monitoring to Global Control

The revamped overview page upgrades statistical efficiency to real-time processing, providing managers with a "bird's-eye view" of operations:

Real-time Status Tracking: For the first time, the platform supports real-time statistics and historical trend comparisons for active dialogues and tickets. Managers can monitor the real-time availability of Human Agents and the "Human-Handover Rate" of AI Agents at a glance.

For the first time, the platform supports real-time statistics and historical trend comparisons for active dialogues and tickets. Managers can monitor the real-time availability of Human Agents and the "Human-Handover Rate" of AI Agents at a glance. Deep Traffic Drill-down: Users can analyze traffic sources by Channel and evaluate efficiency by Team. Combined with 24-hour traffic distribution analysis, staffing can be precisely allocated to cover peak periods.

Users can analyze traffic sources by Channel and evaluate efficiency by Team. Combined with 24-hour traffic distribution analysis, staffing can be precisely allocated to cover peak periods. Comprehensive Performance Dashboard: A one-stop shop for tracking processing volume, satisfaction rates, and online duration for both AI and Human agents, ensuring every investment is measurable.



02. Deep AI Collaboration: Both a Booster and a Quality Inspector

The new LiveDesk integrates AI directly into the workflow as the "ultimate co-pilot" for service staff:

Copilot Reply Suggestions: Agents can access AI-generated suggestions with one click, ensuring professional and consistent communication even for novice staff.

Agents can access AI-generated suggestions with one click, ensuring professional and consistent communication even for novice staff. Seamless Ticket Conversion: Create tickets directly from conversation content with a simple right-click. Whether created manually or via AI-assisted requirement extraction, cross-departmental collaboration efficiency has achieved a qualitative leap.

Create tickets directly from conversation content with a simple right-click. Whether created manually or via AI-assisted requirement extraction, cross-departmental collaboration efficiency has achieved a qualitative leap. Human-in-the-loop Quality Assurance: A new feature allows humans to inspect AI responses, with results synced to GPTBots for analysis, ensuring "zero-error" service while maintaining high efficiency.

A new feature allows humans to inspect AI responses, with results synced to GPTBots for analysis, ensuring "zero-error" service while maintaining high efficiency. Customized AI Optimization: Supports custom Prompts, allowing AI to polish and refine replies according to the brand’s specific tone and style.

03. Evolution of Global Capabilities: Breaking Language and Channel Barriers

Designed for cross-border and multi-channel scenarios, the new version provides robust underlying support:

Native AI Real-time Translation: New bidirectional translation allows for real-time interpretation of customer messages and precise translation of agent replies, removing language barriers to global sales.

New bidirectional translation allows for real-time interpretation of customer messages and precise translation of agent replies, removing language barriers to global sales. Intelligent Sentiment & Issue Recognition : Automatically analyzes issue types and sentiment indices via API. Combined with smart sorting based on update time, priority, and wait duration, it ensures high-value customers are never missed.

: Automatically analyzes issue types and sentiment indices via API. Combined with smart sorting based on update time, priority, and wait duration, it ensures high-value customers are never missed. WhatsApp Marketing Integration: The messaging API now supports WhatsApp Template Messages, enabling a full-link closed loop from notification and marketing to after-sales service.



04. Refined Cost Management: Visualizing Every Investment

AI Credit Usage Analysis: The Insight module now includes AI credit statistics, helping enterprises master AI resource consumption and optimize Return on Investment (ROI).

Conclusion:

The end goal of service is not just "answering a question," but "driving business growth." Through comprehensive technological empowerment, the new version of LiveDesk enables customer service teams to reduce operational costs while unlocking greater commercial value.

About LiveDesk

Omni-channel Connectivity, Excellence in Every Interaction.

LiveDesk is an omni-channel intelligent customer service platform under EngageLab (by Aurora Mobile). We are committed to maintaining a unified, high-quality service standard across all customer touchpoints:

Human-AI Collaboration with Unlimited Seats: Our AI Agents provide real-time responses based on comprehensive customer data, working seamlessly with Human Agents to guarantee service quality. With unlimited agent seats, we empower businesses to build a new era of service where AI and humans thrive together.

Our AI Agents provide real-time responses based on comprehensive customer data, working seamlessly with Human Agents to guarantee service quality. With unlimited agent seats, we empower businesses to build a new era of service where AI and humans thrive together. A Single Pane of Glass for Global Connectivity: Whether your customers reach out via WhatsApp, LINE, Telegram, Messenger, official websites, Apps, or Email, your team can manage all replies through LiveDesk’s Single Pane of Glass interface.

Whether your customers reach out via WhatsApp, LINE, Telegram, Messenger, official websites, Apps, or Email, your team can manage all replies through LiveDesk’s Single Pane of Glass interface. Precision Matching for Efficiency and Depth: By offering a dual-service model of Live Chat and Smart Ticketing, LiveDesk intelligently matches the best solution to each inquiry type, strengthening brand loyalty through every interaction.



About Engagelab

EngageLab is a world-leading AI-driven customer engagement platform. By leveraging unified user data, EngageLab integrates secure verification, omnichannel marketing, and intelligent support to empower businesses to achieve full-lifecycle growth with ultimate cost-efficiency.

For more information, please contact: engagelab@marketing.com

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure GPTBots.ai, the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen Advisory

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54f8684f-ed0d-444d-b9d1-a0f41e60a522