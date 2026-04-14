Demandbase Debuts Demandbase AI, the Pipeline Engine for Modern GTM Teams

LONDON, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at its annual customer conference, GO London, Demandbase set a new standard for the AI GTM era with the debut of Demandbase AI . As the definitive pipeline engine for modern go-to-market teams, Demandbase AI represents a total transformation of the platform, built to help the enterprise scale strategy into measurable pipeline. The debut of this new AI-first experience presents a simplified, conversational interface for orchestrating go-to-market execution across the platform – and is anchored by several key innovations, including a Site Customization Agent, LLM integrations including ChatGPT and Claude, and new capabilities for proving Pipeline Influence.

Today, companies are drowning in GTM signals and struggling to turn insights into outcomes. Demandbase AI uses Context Intelligence—a proprietary layer that applies each company’s unique GTM context—to analyze account signals and patterns against pipeline goals, identifying the opportunities most likely to drive results. Instead of leaving teams to activate the strategy across every channel, Demandbase AI removes the overwhelm by coordinating programs and plays across marketing, sales, and advertising to drive pipeline.

“In the rush to adopt AI, the industry is seeing that more data and activity don’t lead to better outcomes,” said Gabe Rogol, CEO of Demandbase. “AI without context creates noise—it requires more oversight and misses what actually matters. Demandbase AI is moving the industry beyond insights and point solutions to a unified system that activates teams, focuses them on what matters, and helps them drive revenue more predictably.”

Built on this foundation, Demandbase AI brings together data, teams, and workflows across native and ecosystem integrations to form a continuous system that:

Turns goals into outcomes: Demandbase AI starts with defined outcomes and orchestrates activity across marketing, sales, and advertising at scale.

Demandbase AI starts with defined outcomes and orchestrates activity across marketing, sales, and advertising at scale. Transforms signals into actionable insights: Filters and prioritizes intent and engagement first- and third-party data to identify accounts most likely to convert.

Filters and prioritizes intent and engagement first- and third-party data to identify accounts most likely to convert. Coordinates cross-channel activations: Turns insights into unified programs and plays across systems.

Turns insights into unified programs and plays across systems. Continuously adapts: Evaluates performance in real-time and refines recommendations to improve results and prove impact.

“Our teams are under incredible pressure to both adopt AI and deliver real pipeline results,” said Ryan Oliver, Director of Enterprise Demand Generation Marketing, SAP Concur. “Demandbase is the first platform we’ve used that actually connects those two. It creates an AI-driven experience that works across our teams, keeps everyone aligned, and measures success based on the pipeline it generates. We’re reducing wasted spend and seeing better outcomes. Demandbase is truly delivering on the promise of AI and driving real business impact.”

Intelligent Daily Workflows

To bring this system into how teams work everyday, Demandbase is introducing new capabilities that enable harmonious workflows across the entire go-to-market. From agent interoperability to a robust ecosystem that enables data and tool integrations, Demandbase is extending AI-driven intelligence directly into the solutions teams rely on:

LLM Workflow Integration: Demandbase now delivers deep company, contact, technographic, and intent data through Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard that enables seamless data interoperability between Demandbase AI and major AI assistants like ChatGPT, Claude, CoPilot, and Gemini.

Demandbase now delivers deep company, contact, technographic, and intent data through Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard that enables seamless data interoperability between Demandbase AI and major AI assistants like ChatGPT, Claude, CoPilot, and Gemini. Site Customization Agent: A conversational interface that enables marketers to quickly refine campaign-matched landing pages. By “reading” page and audience context, it will reduce production time from days to minutes while improving conversion and pipeline outcomes, with every recommendation grounded in account and buying group signals.

A conversational interface that enables marketers to quickly refine campaign-matched landing pages. By “reading” page and audience context, it will reduce production time from days to minutes while improving conversion and pipeline outcomes, with every recommendation grounded in account and buying group signals. Pipeline Influence measurement: Through Demandbase AI Chat—a chat-based interface that enables prompt-based insights—Pipeline Influence easily moves teams beyond fragmented metrics to show how programs are driving pipeline across the GTM, helping teams scale what’s working.



With these innovations, Demandbase continues to set new standards for what revenue teams can expect from their AI GTM stack: unified data, aligned teams, and predictable pipeline growth at scale. To help the industry keep pace with the speed of AI innovation, Demandbase also launched a new AI GTM Certification program that will empower teams with the strategic framework and technical skills needed to master the AI GTM era. The company’s leadership in unifying complex GTM motions was recently recognized by Forrester Research, naming Demandbase a Leader in both The Forrester Wave™: Marketing and Sales Data Providers for B2B, Q1 2026 and The Forrester Wave™: Revenue Marketing Platforms for B2B, Q1 2026. Demandbase is the only company recognized as a Leader in both reports.

To learn more about how Demandbase is leading the next era of AI GTM with Demandbase AI , or to stream sessions from GO London , visit demandbase.com.

About Demandbase

Demandbase is the pipeline engine for AI GTM that transforms goals into coordinated action across marketing, sales and advertising. It continuously evaluates what is driving pipeline and helps B2B teams scale what works. Thousands of businesses use Demandbase to align their go-to-market motion, reduce wasted spend, and drive revenue outcomes, all from one secure, unified platform. For more information, visit www.demandbase.com.