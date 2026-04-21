Demandbase Expands Partner Model to Deliver Connected AI GTM for the Enterprise

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demandbase , the definitive pipeline engine for AI GTM teams, announced today the launch of the Premier+ Service Delivery Partner Tier, an expansion of its Agency & Service Provider Partner Program. A robust ecosystem that connects technology and service partners, the program was recently recognized in the Top 75 Partner Ecosystems in the 2026 Ecosystem Compass Report out of more than 5,000 GTM technology companies evaluated.

The Premier+ tier enables select partners to deliver onboarding, strategy, analytics, and managed services directly to Demandbase customers. This helps organizations move faster from insight to action and reduces the burden of stitching together fragmented tools, workflows, and data. The result is a more scalable system that executes AI GTM. The tier’s delivery model also addresses growing enterprise demand for high-touch support during early AI activation to drive scale and mitigate risk, with certified partners leading end-to-end implementation in complex environments.

“Most enterprises don’t have a data problem, they have an execution problem,” said Michael Wilczak, Chief Strategy Officer at Demandbase. “AI has made it easier than ever to generate insights, but much harder to operationalize them across teams. The future of GTM will be defined by those who can turn intelligence into consistent, connected execution.”

Marketbridge, the Growth Company for Business, is the inaugural Premier+ partner, selected for its deep expertise in B2B enterprise and proven ability to drive measurable outcomes across industries including financial services, healthcare, industrial, and technology. As part of this partnership, Marketbridge served as a beta user for Demandbase AI – Demandbase’s newest AI-first chat experience for simplified GTM execution – gaining firsthand experience in operationalizing AI across revenue teams, and the outcomes it can deliver when fully deployed.

“Demandbase has long been focused on delivering a unified intelligence layer for B2B go-to-market,” said Mike Swartz, Chief Growth Officer at Marketbridge. “With the launch of Demandbase AI, our partnership sets a new standard for how modern B2B companies move beyond disconnected experimentation to build unified go-to-market systems that connect strategy, creativity, activation, and measurement.”

Premier+ partners are selected by invitation and must meet rigorous certification standards that mirror Demandbase’s internal professional services methodology. These partners bring deep expertise across martech and revtech ecosystems and collaborate with Demandbase on joint business and marketing initiatives. They are equipped to deliver strategic planning, advanced analytics, and hands-on execution within a unified GTM framework.

To learn more about the Demandbase Partner Program, visit Demandbase .

About Demandbase

Demandbase is the pipeline engine for AI GTM that transforms goals into coordinated action across marketing, sales and advertising. It continuously evaluates what is driving pipeline and helps B2B teams scale what works. Thousands of businesses use Demandbase to align their go-to-market motion, reduce wasted spend, and drive revenue outcomes, all from one secure, unified platform. For more information, visit www.demandbase.com.

About Marketbridge

Marketbridge partners with leading B2B brands to create unified Go-to-Market® systems that connect strategy, AI, creativity, activation and measurement. With a team of 350+ across North America and Europe, Marketbridge supports clients worldwide, ranging from Fortune 1000 enterprises to venture-backed, high-growth companies across technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and consumer sectors. For more information, please visit www.marketbridge.com and follow www.linkedin.com/company/marketbridge/ .