VitalHub Announces Novari Health Referral Central Intake Implementation in Ontario

TORONTO, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalhub Corp. (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF) (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) announced today that Novari Health (“Novari”), a VitalHub company, has executed a multi-year agreement with Ontario to implement referral central intake technology across multiple regions of the province as part of Ontario’s Patients Before Paperwork initiative.

Central intake models, sometimes referred to as single point of access models, have been proven to improve patient access to care by centrally receiving, triaging, and routing referrals to the most appropriate clinical setting, with the shortest wait time and as close to the patient’s home as possible. Novari’s central intake, triaging, routing, and workflow software is the leading global system for health regions, provinces, and individual hospitals.

Novari’s central intake technology has been deployed in Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom for a wide assortment of clinical services including surgery, mental health and addictions, and medical imaging.

The Novari suite of software technologies includes surgical wait list management, referral management, central intake, and care coordination. Health systems, hospitals, regional health authorities, and governments leverage Novari’s cloud-based and AI enabled technologies to help improve wait times and ensure that the right patients get treated at the right time and by the right provider.

“This large-scale deployment of our technology builds on years of successful implementations across Ontario and beyond. My colleagues and I are proud to partner with Ontario Health on such an innovative provincial initiative,” said John Sinclair, President & CEO, Novari.

About Novari Health

Novari Health, a VitalHub company, delivers cloud-based enterprise scale AI enabled referral management, central intake, and wait list management software solutions that improve access to care, while improving the efficiency and effectiveness of healthcare organizations. Leveraging HL7, FHIR, DICOM, and other international standards, our technologies complement and integrate with a wide variety of healthcare systems (e.g., HIS, eReferral, PACS, etc.). Novari is one of the most trusted digital health solution providers.

About VitalHub

VitalHub is a leading software company dedicated to empowering health and human services providers globally. VitalHub's comprehensive product suite includes electronic health records, operational intelligence, and workforce automation solutions that serve over 1,300 clients across the UK, Canada, and other geographies. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic opportunities within its product suite and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. VitalHub is headquartered in Toronto with over 700 employees globally, across key regions and the VitalHub Innovations Lab in Sri Lanka. For more information about VitalHub (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF), please visit www.vitalhub.com and LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Christian Sgro, CPA, CA, CFA

Head of IR and M&A Specialist

(365) 363-6433

christian.sgro@vitalhub.com

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" or "financial outlook" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or financial outlook. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.