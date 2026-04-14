GoGuardian Launches Discover with Free Introductory Offer, Giving District Leaders Actionable Clarity on EdTech Compliance, Risk, and Spending Before Budget Season Closes

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoGuardian , the leader in education technology supporting more than 25 million students and 10,000 schools nationwide, today announced the launch of GoGuardian Discover , a new product that gives district technology leaders a unified, trusted view of their entire EdTech ecosystem. To help all districts make the most of the final weeks of the budget season, GoGuardian is offering free use of Discover for up to 60 days through July 31 for both new and existing customers. This ensures districts can realize significant cost savings, while also seeing their full technology landscape and identifying compliance risks before budgets close.

Districts today manage nearly 3,000 digital tools per year . Seventy percent of software licenses purchased never get used by students or teachers. Meanwhile, seven out of ten district leaders now list funding as their number one unmet need, and pressure from school boards, state agencies, and community stakeholders to justify every technology dollar has never been higher. Despite that pressure, most districts have no reliable way to see which tools are actually being used, which ones carry unvetted privacy risk, or where automatic renewals are quietly draining budgets. GoGuardian Discover was built to solve exactly that, and the free introductory offer gives districts a zero-risk opportunity to find answers before this fiscal year ends.

For our existing customers, getting started with Discover is nearly instant. Since the necessary extension is already part of their GoGuardian technology stack, there is no new extension or any implementation, just sign up and go.

"Budget season is one of the most demanding times of year for district technology leaders, and most of them are still making decisions without a clear, reliable picture of what they actually have," said Manny Sevillano, Director of New Products at GoGuardian. "We built Discover to change that, and we wanted to remove every barrier to getting started. With Discover, districts are able to plan based on their usage information. They are walking into their next budget meeting with the clarity and evidence they need to make confident decisions."

GoGuardian Discover addresses three critical needs for district administrators:

Automated Compliance and Risk Management. Discover continuously monitors apps against iKeepSafe and 1EdTech certifications for student data privacy and delivers alerts when a vendor changes its publicly-posted privacy policy, so districts can act before risk becomes a liability. AI proactively surfaces unvetted "shadow IT" applications as soon as they appear in district environments, enabling technology leaders to assess and address exposure before it becomes a board-level issue.

AI-Powered Identification of Cost Savings. Discover identifies unused and underused licenses across the district's full app portfolio and surfaces specific, defensible savings recommendations before contracts auto-renew. Every recommendation is backed by verified, system-level activity data across 1,000+ apps and over 187 billion websites scanned annually, giving districts the audit-ready evidence they need for budget presentations.

Clear, Actionable Insights Across the Entire District. Unlike tools that visualize data in ways that are difficult to navigate and hard to act on, Discover puts you directly in control with natural language query capabilities, allowing users to type in anything they want to know and get a direct report in response. It connects app usage to campus activity and engagement depth, not just logins, and automatically generates plain-language summaries that district leaders can bring to a board meeting. For the first time, administrators can see exactly how long students and teachers are engaged in an application and identify tools that have high usage or low usage.

Early beta customers responded immediately. A Deputy CIO at a major urban district called the compliance and privacy capabilities "BIG" and noted the potential to transform their internal review process. A Director of Technology called Discover "a critical tool we've been waiting for." Another technology leader noted the UI was significantly clearer and more intuitive than existing competitors. And a systems analyst at a large suburban district said Discover "has a lot of promise" after just their first session with the product.

The response reflects what GoGuardian heard consistently throughout the beta: districts are not struggling to find data. They are struggling to make sense of it fast enough to act. GoGuardian Discover closes that gap.

"A key learning from our early customers was how quickly they found value," Sevillano added. "The natural language query capability, the ability to simply ask a question and get a clear answer about your technology portfolio, is the kind of capability that stops people in their tracks. We built Discover to be the system of record for EdTech decision-making, not just another analytics tool."

Because this offer is available to all districts—new and existing customers—getting started couldn't be simpler. New customers can visit the GoGuardian Discover Product page to get set up immediately, and existing customers can contact their Customer Success Manager to get up and running same-day.

About GoGuardian

With over a decade of experience, including pioneering the use of AI in K-12 education, GoGuardian delivers best-in-class solutions built with educators, not just for them. Our suite of products, powered by purpose-driven, customizable AI and actionable insights, enables what matters most: safer schools, empowered teachers, and thriving students. Trusted by over 2 million educators and more than 10,000 schools, GoGuardian supports 25 million students nationwide—representing 50% of all public and private K-12 learners in the U.S.

GoGuardian’s curriculum and instruction suite, Pear Deck Learning , is the only platform that offers teachers support for every instructional step in any topic—all in one place. From lesson planning to state testing, Pear Deck Learning helps teachers deliver engaging instruction, personalized learning tailored to each student’s needs, and meaningful assessment all with ease.