Chang Robotics Appoints Marketing and Operations Leader Brian Keith as Chief Marketing Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chang Robotics, a faith-based Factory 5.0 automation engineering firm serving American manufacturers, has appointed Brian Keith as Chief Marketing Officer. Keith will lead marketing strategy across Chang Robotics, its subsidiaries, and its growing ecosystem as the company enters its most aggressive growth phase to date.

Keith founded Red Beard Consulting 14 years ago, focusing on marketing automation on the Keap (formerly Infusionsoft) platform, becoming a certified partner in 2013 and building a reputation for deploying innovative implementations for founder-led companies navigating the transition from individual talent to scalable systems. His early career included a marketing and sales role at Portent Interactive, one of two Google Analytics Authorized Consultancies in North America at the time.

Keith is also a trained copywriter whose skills were shaped early, learning the connection between the spoken word and persuasive writing from his mother, a professional speaker who created the credit analysis training industry. He has spent his career translating complex business stories into clear, compelling messaging.

"What drew me to Chang Robotics is Matt Chang's vision for American prosperity through technology," Keith said. "This is a company that uses automation and robotics to raise people up, not leave them behind. Every factory we work with, every company we invest in, every business we acquire, the goal is the same: free workers to be more creative, keep them safer, and increase opportunity for everyone. That is a story worth telling, and I am honored to help tell it."

Keith's appointment comes as Chang Robotics builds out its marketing systems and AI capabilities to support a growing acquisition pipeline and deepen the foundation the company has already established across manufacturing, healthcare, and industrial technology. His background operating alongside founders through every stage of business growth, from early traction through systemization, positions him to support storytelling and brand building across the entire Chang Robotics ecosystem.

"Brian understands what it takes to build a company from the ground up because he has done it alongside founders for over a decade," said Matthew Chang, Founder of Chang Robotics. "As we grow, we need someone who can sharpen how we tell our own story, build out our marketing systems and capabilities, and help every company in our ecosystem do the same. Brian is that person."

Keith graduated from Washington State University's Honors College in 2006 as the Outstanding Graduate in Entrepreneurship, with a Certificate in International Emphasis. He was the first business student recruited into WSU's Harold Frank Engineering Entrepreneurship Institute, a multidisciplinary program pairing business and engineering students on technology entrepreneurship projects. He has since advised companies across marketing automation, operations, growth strategy, and AI implementation.

About Chang Robotics

Chang Robotics is a DBE-certified, faith-based Factory 5.0 automation engineering firm at the forefront of advanced manufacturing, collaborative robotics, and automation. Founded in 2017, the company has rapidly grown, delivering data-driven solutions that include some of the world's largest autonomous systems. Recognized by Fast Company as one of the 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators and by Inc. as one of the Best in Business, Chang Robotics advances human-focused automation that enhances workforce productivity and safety.

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