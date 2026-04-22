Chang Robotics and Jacksonville University Expand Robot Studio Partnership with Move into STEAM Institute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chang Robotics and Jacksonville University (JU) are expanding their Robot Studio partnership by relocating the facility to JU's STEAM Institute, the University's academic innovation hub housing Engineering, Computing Sciences, and Design programs. The move brings the Robot Studio closer to the student body and creates new opportunities for interdisciplinary collaboration in robotics, AI, and automation.

Originally launched in October 2024 within JU's Health Sciences Complex, the Robot Studio has served as a space where Chang Robotics programs, tests, and prepares advanced robots for deployment across healthcare, manufacturing, and government applications. Since opening, the facility has hosted tours for high school and college students, local business leaders, and the general public, offering hands-on exposure to how autonomous systems are built and deployed in real-world settings.





“When students can walk down the hall and collaborate with engineers building the next generation of autonomous systems, they’re not just learning, they’re shaping the future of technology in real time,” said Dr. Lisa Sutherland, interim dean of the Davis College of Business & Technology. “This expanded STEAM Institute partnership accelerates what’s possible by connecting students to cutting-edge discovery, interdisciplinary problem-solving and career-ready skills.”

The new location within the STEAM Institute places the Robot Studio adjacent to JU's CyberRange, positioning it as a hub for applied research, rapid prototyping, systems integration, and real-world validation of next-generation robotic systems. Students from engineering, computing sciences, and design will work alongside Chang Robotics engineers in a collaborative environment that reflects how innovation happens in industry.





"We're collectively engaging more with the student body through this move," said Kate McAfoose, P.E., President of Chang Robotics. "Placing the Robot Studio inside the engineering building means students aren't just visiting our work; they're embedded in it. This kind of access is how you build the next generation of engineers and problem-solvers who are prepared for the workforce on day one.”





The Robot Studio continues to support the same core functions that made it successful in its first year: programming and testing autonomous mobile robots preparing for deployment as collaborative robotic partners in hospital networks and industrial environments. Visitors can observe robots transporting supplies in simulated healthcare or factory environments, showcasing how automation cuts down on repetitive tasks and allows workers to focus on higher-value, patient-facing, and safety-critical work.

“This expansion reflects what this partnership has always been about: connecting students to real-world innovation,” said Bill Hill, Executive Director of Jacksonville University's STEAM Institute. “Chang Robotics and Jacksonville University are shaping this together. Our students aren't observing finished work, they're contributing to systems being built for real-world deployment. That's a level of hands-on engagement most undergraduates never get.”

Follow Chang Robotics and Jacksonville University on LinkedIn for updates on the Robot Studio and partnership.

About Jacksonville University

As Northeast Florida’s premier private institution of higher education, Jacksonville University is consistently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the Best Regional Universities in the South and is named one of America’s Top 500 Colleges by Forbes. Founded in 1934, the University offers in-demand majors, minors and programs, including degrees in nursing, business, law, marine science, engineering, finance, aviation, psychology, communication sciences and disorders and the fine arts. Serving more than 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students, Jacksonville University’s 235-acre riverfront campus is just minutes from downtown and the beaches. For more information, visit ju.edu.

About Chang Robotics

Chang Robotics is a DBE-certified, faith-based Factory 5.0 automation engineering firm at the forefront of advanced manufacturing, collaborative robotics, and automation. Founded in 2017, the company has rapidly grown, delivering data-driven solutions that include some of the world's largest autonomous systems. Recognized by Fast Company as one of the 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators and by Inc. as one of the Best in Business, Chang Robotics advances human-focused automation that enhances workforce productivity and safety. To learn more or connect with us, email media@changrobotics.ai, visit www.ChangRobotics.ai, and follow us on LinkedIn.

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