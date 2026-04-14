Water Tower Research (WTR) Kicks Off Virtual Insights Conference

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Tower Research (www.watertowerresearch.com) is pleased to announce today’s kickoff of its inaugural Insights Conference.

This two-day virtual event is designed to provide investors with direct access to company leadership teams and differentiated insights from innovative businesses across all sectors covered by Water Tower Research. The conference will feature presentations from companies operating within Chemicals & Materials Technology, Consumer, Healthcare, Energy Transition & Sustainable Investing, Technology, Mobility & Industrial Technology, and Natural Resources.

The event will open with welcome remarks from Shawn Severson, CEO and Co-Founder of Water Tower Research. Throughout the conference, attendees will participate in a series of 30-minute fireside-chat style presentations hosted by WTR analysts alongside senior corporate executives. These sessions will offer investors an in-depth look at each company’s strategic direction, competitive positioning, and long-term growth opportunities.

Following the conference, participants will have the opportunity to engage further through both one-on-one and small-group meetings, enabling deeper discussion and direct interaction with company management teams.

Please click here to register and view the full company lineup for this event.

About WTR. Modernizing Investor Engagement Through Research-Driven Communications. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor engagement platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is open for everyone to access and distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients’ businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.