Illume Fertility Launches “The Whole Story” Campaign for National Infertility Awareness Week 2026

Norwalk, CT, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of National Infertility Awareness Week (NIAW), April 19-25, Illume Fertility, a leading fertility practice in the tri-state area known for its award-winning team of physicians, patient-centered care, and advanced reproductive treatments, is launching a patient story and education campaign titled “The Whole Story”, highlighting the complex, deeply personal experiences behind fertility journeys.

“Too often, infertility is treated as a private struggle that people feel they must navigate alone,” said Dr. Laura Meyer, board-certified reproductive endocrinologist at Illume Fertility. “National Infertility Awareness Week is an opportunity to remind people that their experiences are valid and that they are not alone. Through The Whole Story campaign, we want to highlight that fertility journeys are about more than medical diagnoses or treatment plans. They are about resilience, identity, relationships, and the many different ways people build families.”

Illume’s campaign aligns with RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association’s 2026 theme, #MoreThan, which emphasizes that fertility journeys are about more than diagnoses, treatments, or outcomes. With infertility affecting approximately 1 in 6 people globally, many people still face these challenges in silence. Through patient storytelling and expert-led education, Illume aims to reduce stigma around infertility while empowering individuals and couples to better understand their reproductive health and family-building options.

During NIAW, Illume Fertility will bring this message to life through a series of patient stories and educational programming that will include:

Patient story series - Throughout the week, Illume will publish patient stories daily, highlighting diverse fertility journeys and family-building paths. Stories will explore experiences such as: Navigating pregnancy loss and multiple IVF cycles Achieving pregnancy through IVF after egg freezing LGBTQ+ family building journeys Managing fertility challenges related to PCOS Donor egg IVF and alternative family-building outcomes The role of community and emotional support during fertility treatment

- Throughout the week, Illume will publish patient stories daily, highlighting diverse fertility journeys and family-building paths. Stories will explore experiences such as: Free Fertility 101 educational webinar - Tuesday, April 21 at noon ET - Hosted by reproductive endocrinologist Dr. Laura Meyer with insights from Rose Marie Roth, Illume’s embryology laboratory manager, the virtual session will cover: Reproductive health basics and how age impacts fertility An overview of IUI, IVF, egg freezing, donor conception, and surrogacy What patients can expect when beginning fertility treatment A live Q&A with fertility experts

- Hosted by reproductive endocrinologist Dr. Laura Meyer with insights from Rose Marie Roth, Illume’s embryology laboratory manager, the virtual session will cover:

For more information about Illume Fertility, visit our website.

About Illume Fertility

Illume Fertility is a leading fertility practice in the tri-state area providing a best-in-class patient experience and cutting-edge treatments by award-winning physicians to help patients achieve their fertility and family-building goals. Led by an expert team of nine highly credentialed, board-certified reproductive endocrinologists, many of whom have received Castle Connolly’s prestigious Top Doctors award, Illume Fertility specializes in a complete range of assisted reproductive technologies (ART) including intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and egg, sperm, and embryo cryopreservation. Recognized as a Healthcare Equality Leader by the Human Rights Campaign for seven consecutive years, Illume Fertility's commitment to inclusive care includes a world-renowned egg donation and gestational surrogacy program, a dedicated team of third-party reproduction experts, and Gay Parents To Be®, an award-winning resource hub offering tailored support for LGBTQ+ family building. Illume Fertility is the only regional fertility clinic with offices in Connecticut and New York offering comprehensive holistic support services, including in-house nutrition counseling, onsite genetic counselors, fertility acupuncture, yoga for fertility, community events, as well as a network of mental health providers focused on fertility and family-building. Illume Fertility is proud of its exceptional success rates including more than 2,000 surrogacy journeys and 18,000 babies welcomed, and continues to be a leader in patient-centered care, providing compassionate, expert guidance to each prospective parent we serve.

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