NAPC Defense Invites Shareholders and Investors to June 30, 2026 Company Meet & Greet in Reno

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTCID: BLIS) (“NAPC Defense” or “the Company”), a U.S.-licensed defense manufacturer with exclusive rights to produce and distribute the CornerShot USA system, today announces that it will host the Company’s Shareholder Meet & Greet on June 30, 2026, in Reno, Nevada, following its participation in the 2026 National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) National School Safety Conference.

The Meet & Greet will be held on June 30, 2026, between 3 and 5 p.m. PDT at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, 3800 S. Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89502. The Company invites current shareholders, prospective investors, and interested partners to attend, meet management, and receive an overview of NAPC Defense’s strategy, CornerShot USA initiatives, and broader growth plans, including integration of the Obera government-contract portfolio. This event is intended as an informational session and networking opportunity.

NASRO conference exhibit

For three days before the Meet & Greet, NAPC Defense will showcase CornerShot USA and complementary offerings at NASRO’s 36th annual National School Safety Conference, taking place June 28–30, 2026, at the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno, Nevada. The Company’s exhibit will be located at Booth #814 in the Peppermill convention center, 2707 S. Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89502, during the following hours:

Sunday, June 28, 2026: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Monday, June 29, 2026: 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, June 30, 2026: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.





At NASRO, NAPC Defense will demonstrate how CornerShot USA integrates high-resolution video with a forward-mounted weapon interface to let trained officers observe, identify, and, if necessary, engage threats from behind cover in hallways, classrooms, vehicles, and other confined spaces. The Company will also highlight related training concepts and support services designed to help school districts, law-enforcement agencies, and institutional security teams integrate CornerShot USA into existing SRO, SWAT, and rapid-response protocols.

Management commentary

“Our upcoming Company Meet & Greet in Reno is an important opportunity to engage directly with our shareholders, prospective investors, and partners right after they’ve seen CornerShot USA in action at NASRO,” said Kenny West, Chief Executive Officer of NAPC Defense. “We look forward to providing a clear overview of our progress to visiting shareholders, including the integration as a main performer in the multi-billion-dollar IDIQ defense contract portfolio, which we believe significantly strengthens our growth pipeline and positions NAPC Defense for expanded participation in large-scale government opportunities.”

The Company believes that insights shared during both the NASRO conference and the June 30th Meet & Greet will reinforce NAPC Defense’s strategic positioning within the defense sector, particularly as demand grows for innovative, field-proven technologies that enhance officer safety in schools and other high-risk environments.

Shareholders and interested attendees are encouraged to join NAPC Defense in Reno for both the NASRO industry showcase and the June 30th Company Meet & Greet, as the Company continues to build momentum across its growing defense contracting and its growing CornerShot opportunities.

About NAPC Defense, Inc.

NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTCID: BLIS) is the primary subcontractor for its strategic partner, Native American Pride Constructors, LLC, supporting a growing portfolio of U.S. government contracts that includes 38.1 million dollars in announced task orders and access to multi-billion-dollar Navy and Air Force IDIQ contract ceilings. In this role, NAPC Defense provides the operational team, infrastructure, and compliance framework to execute logistics, training, construction, sustainment, and mission-support programs worldwide, and is also a U.S.-licensed armament sales and production company with exclusive rights to manufacture and distribute the CornerShot USA weapons system, as well as to broker defense articles and munitions globally under applicable U.S. State Department and federal approvals.

For further information, please visit NAPC Defense at www.NAPCDefense.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release and statements by representatives of NAPC Defense, Inc. may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, and future performance. These statements are based on current assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. NAPC Defense undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.otcmarkets+1

Investor and media contact

Media Inquiries and Demonstration Requests

Kenny West, Chief Executive Officer

NAPC Defense, Inc.

Phone 754 242 6272 ext. 713

info@napcdefense.com