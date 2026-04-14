Agora Data and PassTime Announce Partnership Delivering Discounted GPS Solutions to Auto Dealers

ARLINGTON, Texas, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora Data, Inc., a leading non-prime auto fintech platform, today announced a partnership with PassTime®, a premier provider of GPS-based asset tracking and recovery solutions. Through this partnership, Agora dealers receive access to special discounted pricing on select PassTime devices—delivering enhanced asset protection, improved recovery capabilities, and meaningful cost savings.

As one of the many benefits of membership in the Agora program, participating dealers can now purchase PassTime TRAX® hard-wired and Encore® wireless devices at a significant discount. The advanced GPS technology delivers real-time asset visibility that supports servicing and reduces risk.

“We’re excited to partner with Agora to bring their dealer members cost-effective, reliable tracking solutions that are purpose-built for the automotive finance ecosystem,” said Kevin Carr, Vice President of Financial Services at PassTime. “Our devices combine dependable connectivity with high-level vehicle intelligence, flexible installation options, and long-term value. They are designed to help protect vehicle assets with confidence and, when necessary, the ability to quickly locate and recover vehicles.”

PassTime TRAX is a hard-wired tracker that delivers real-time location data, geofencing, and PassTime’s BeyondGPS™ technology, which provides cellular location data in the event a GPS signal is unavailable. Encore is a revolutionary battery-powered tracking device that is smaller than a deck of cards and can be installed in seconds. The newest version of Encore is outfitted with PassTime’s BeyondGPS+™ feature which leverages GPS, cellular and Wi-Fi technology to deliver accurate location data in nearly any situation. These devices support proactive problem solving for the customer that helps address issues earlier and minimizes disruption for consumers. Earlier intervention enables more constructive communication and faster resolution, helping drivers stay mobile while allowing dealers to protect assets and reduce portfolio risk. Both devices available through the Agora partnership include a minimum of three years of airtime, delivering long-term value and predictable costs that support consistent, responsible servicing.

“Auto dealers today need smart, integrated solutions while staying efficient and competitive,” said Jeremy Beck, EVP of Revenue Operations and Head of Sales at Agora. “Agora’s partnership with PassTime gives our dealers access to best-in-class GPS technology at significantly discounted rates, making it easier to safeguard vehicles and strengthen portfolio performance. This reflects Agora’s commitment to align the interests of the consumer, the dealer, and the capital provider, and creates a more sustainable model that allows dealers to keep more of the value they generate and drive long-term profitability.”

The PassTime partnership represents a significant advantage for Agora’s dealers, providing advanced asset tracking solutions that protect inventory wherever it may be. With simple ordering through the Agora Portal, dealers can access ordering details and obtain special pricing.

About Agora Data, Inc.

Agora Data, Inc. is a breakthrough non-prime auto fintech platform reinventing the infrastructure of automotive finance. By fusing artificial intelligence, machine learning, and modern capital markets technology, Agora is transforming how credit is evaluated, capital is deployed, and portfolios are scaled in a historically underserved market. Purpose-built for the next generation of financial services, Agora replaces legacy systems with a fully integrated, data-driven platform that delivers real-time insights, precision credit modeling, and seamless access to institutional capital. The result is faster decisions, stronger performance, and smarter growth for lenders and dealers - advancing Agora’s mission to drive smarter, more profitable consumer loan originations.

Agora has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation—launching the industry’s first asset-pooled non-prime auto securitization in 2020 and the first to bring U.S. auto loans on-chain as tokenized real-world assets. These milestones signal a fundamental shift toward a more transparent, liquid, and globally accessible automotive finance ecosystem. By combining embedded finance, intelligent automation, and next-generation funding solutions, Agora is not just modernizing auto finance, it is building the rails for the future. For more information, visit www.agoradata.com or call 1-877-592-4672.

About PassTime

PassTime, a leading Location Solutions Provider specializing in asset tracking solutions, has been in business for over 30 years. PassTime Solutions utilize leading-edge technologies to help connect, monitor, and protect a wide range of mobile assets across a multitude of industries including automotive, powersports, RVs, trailers, fleet, healthcare and more. The company prides itself on high-quality, reliable products and unmatched customer support. For more information, visit: https://passtimegps.com. Find us on Facebook at: PassTimeGPS or LinkedIn at: PassTime.

Media Contact:

media@passtimegps.com

media@agoradata.com

