Lexitas Launches LexitasConnect™ for SmartAdvocate®, Bringing Legal Services Seamlessly into Case Workflow

HOUSTON, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation support services, today announced the launch of LexitasConnect™ for SmartAdvocate®, a new integration that allows SmartAdvocate users to request and manage Lexitas services directly within the SmartAdvocate platform.

LexitasConnect eliminates the need for manual data entry, separate passwords, and platform switching by enabling firms to submit court reporting, record retrieval, and process service requests from inside their existing case workflows. Case information, including plaintiff, defendant, court, county, and attorney details, are automatically pulled from SmartAdvocate, reducing errors and saving valuable time. In addition to LexitasConnect™ for SmartAdvocate®, Lexitas offers eLaw®, an integrated docketing and calendaring solution that enables legal professionals to search, monitor, and manage active and archived cases, dockets, and court calendars. Together, Lexitas’ technology offerings provide firms with flexible tools to support both litigation services and critical court deadline tracking.

“SmartAdvocate and Lexitas have built a strong, long-standing partnership grounded in delivering real value to our clients,” said Allison Rampolla, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at SmartAdvocate. “Lexitas integrations within SmartAdvocate provide law firms with direct access to trusted litigation support services, all within their case management platform. We are proud of the collaboration we’ve built together, and the meaningful impact it has on the firms we serve.”

“This integration is the result of close collaboration and deep alignment between our teams,” said Ross Mallor, Executive Vice President of Sales at Lexitas. “By working hand in hand with SmartAdvocate, we’ve delivered a solution that fits naturally into how firms operate—making it easier for them to access critical litigation support services without disrupting their workflow.”

Built for Efficiency and Visibility

LexitasConnect enables users to seamlessly request court reporting, record retrieval, and process service from within their case files, attach required documents instantly, and receive intelligent service recommendations based on case status. Real‑time tracking and job visibility are available directly inside SmartAdvocate, eliminating the need to switch platforms. Once configured, the Lexitas integration appears directly within the case menu, allowing users to initiate services in just a few clicks.

By embedding Lexitas services into case management systems (CMS), LexitasConnect helps firms reduce administrative friction, improve accuracy, and maintain momentum across high volume litigation workflows. Lexitas continues to build additional CMS connections for LexitasConnect as part of its on-going product roadmap.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading provider of technology enabled legal services, offering local and national court reporting, medical record retrieval, process service, and legal talent solutions. The company has been recognized by Inc. as a 2025 Best in Business Award winner for Best AI Implementation in the Extra-Large Company category, following its inclusion on the 2024 Best in Business list. Lexitas also earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list for nine consecutive years, reflecting sustained growth and industry impact. Serving legal, insurance, and corporate leaders, Lexitas leverages proprietary technology and highly responsive professional services to help move the practice and business of law forward.

About Lexitas

Lexitas is the industry-leading legal tech provider of solutions for the legal profession, serving lawyers, law firms, courts, corporations, third-party administrators, and insurance companies across the country. Lexitas’ product offerings include court reporting, record retrieval, legal staffing, commercial contracts outsourcing, document review, registered agent services, and process service. With customized, high-quality solutions backed by more than 1,300 full-time team members, Lexitas is ready to deploy, anytime, anywhere. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

About SmartAdvocate

SmartAdvocate is a fully customizable, award-winning case management software used by more than 20,000 legal professionals. Built for today’s fast paced, competitive, and technologically demanding legal industry, SmartAdvocate includes built-in artificial intelligence that delivers deeper insights, and greater efficiency through instant summarization, data analysis, AI case chat, and translations. Our robust, everyday features support organization, communication, and collaboration across teams through dashboards and reports, automated workflows, and internal messaging. With +175 integrations, including eSignature, texting, demand services, and medical records retrieval, firms can tailor the platform to their specific needs. SmartAdvocate combines forward-looking technology with a responsive in-house team dedicated to helping firms succeed. Join leading law firms that rely on SmartAdvocate to improve efficiency and achieve stronger outcomes. For more information visit https://www.smartadvocate.com/.

Media Contact:

Jocelyn Durant, SVP of Marketing | jocelyn.durant@lexitaslegal.com