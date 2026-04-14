SEALSQ and WISeSat Showcase Quantum Space Technology during World Quantum Day at the Colorado Space Summit on April 13-16

Geneva, Switzerland, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, in collaboration with WISeSat.Space (“WISeSat”), today announced their participation in the Space Symposium, which is taking place in Colorado, from April 13-16, 2026.

WISeSat, which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, is a subsidiary of SEALSQ’s parent company, WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), which focuses on global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT.

The Space Symposium brings together senior government officials, military leaders, industry executives, and space experts at the highest level to share groundbreaking insights, strategic direction, and critical updates shaping the future of the space sector. At the event, during the World Quantum Day, SEALSQ and WISeSat will showcase their latest advancements in quantum-resilient satellite technology, including the unveiling of their groundbreaking Quantum Spatial Orbital Cloud (QSOC) platform roadmap.

The participation of WISeSat and SEALSQ at the Space Symposium underscores their joint commitment to securing space communications in the quantum era, aligned with global digital sovereignty strategies and Europe’s IRIS² initiative.

During the event, WISeSat and SEALSQ will present their next-generation 6U post-quantum satellite platform, with its first launch scheduled for November 2026. Together, they will also demonstrate how the WISeSat constellation is enabling a new era of secure, sovereign, space-based connectivity.

A key highlight will be the introduction of the QSOC concept, envisioned as the world’s first commercial quantum-enabled orbital cloud platform, which aims to deliver secure communications, certified quantum randomness, and post-quantum security services from space.

Built on a planned 100-satellite constellation, QSOC is expected to provide advanced services including quantum key distribution (QKD), quantum random number generation (QRNG), and post-quantum digital identity, and ultimately ISL, AI computation and secured storage offered as a subscription-based cloud service to governments, enterprises, financial institutions, and defense organizations worldwide.

The platform introduces a unique dual-layer architecture:

WISeSat is expected to act as the orbital infrastructure owner and operator, managing satellite design, deployment, and mission operations.

SEALSQ intends to operate the quantum cloud layer, delivering secure services directly to customers.

This model is designed to enable scalable, SLA-backed quantum security services with a targeted 99.9% uptime, marking a major step toward the commercialization of space-based cybersecurity.

The WISeSat constellation itself is designed to provide highly secure connectivity for IoT devices, ensuring data transmission protected against both classical and future quantum computing threats. The deployment’s first phase, comprising of 15 satellites expected to be launched and fully operational by WISeSat by 2027, is fully funded. This milestone would represent a major leap forward in the development of quantum-resilient cybersecurity solutions for governments, critical infrastructure operators, and private sector partners worldwide.

As part of their presence at the symposium, both companies will also engage with leading aerospace stakeholders, research institutions, and government agencies to establish new strategic partnerships. These collaborations will support the rapid expansion of the WISeSat constellation, with the next satellite scheduled to launch aboard a SpaceX rocket in June 2026.

As quantum computing continues to evolve, traditional encryption methods face increasing risk of obsolescence. The ability of quantum computers to break widely used cryptographic systems poses a significant threat to global data security, digital identities, and critical infrastructure.

Post-quantum cryptography (PQC) represents the next frontier in cybersecurity. By combining PQC with space-based infrastructure and the QSOC platform, WISeSat and SEALSQ aspire to enable a sovereign, tamper-resistant, and globally accessible security layer, ensuring end-to-end quantum-resistant protection for connected devices and communications, even in regions where terrestrial infrastructure is limited or exposed to geopolitical risks.

“This marks a pivotal moment in our mission to democratize access to secure space infrastructure,” said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of SEALSQ. “With the launch of QSOC and the integration of post-quantum cybersecurity into our satellite ecosystem, we are building a future-proof foundation for a trusted digital world powered from orbit. By combining advanced quantum-resistant cryptographic technologies with resilient space-based infrastructure, we aim to deliver security that is not only globally accessible, but also independent of vulnerable terrestrial systems. This is about enabling governments, enterprises, and critical industries to operate with confidence in an era defined by accelerating digital transformation and emerging quantum threats.”

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.



Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

About WISeSat.Space

WISeSat.Space AG is pioneering a transformative approach to IoT connectivity and climate change monitoring through its innovative satellite constellation. By providing cost-effective, secure, and global IoT connectivity, WISeSat is enabling a wide range of applications that support environmental monitoring, disaster management, and sustainable practices. The integration of satellite data with advanced climate models holds great promise for enhancing our understanding of climate change and developing effective strategies to combat its impacts. As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of climate change, initiatives like WISeSat’s IoT satellite constellation are essential for creating a more resilient and sustainable future.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@sealsq.com SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@theequitygroup.com







