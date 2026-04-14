SAIC Helps NASA Get Artemis II Astronauts Safely to the Moon and Back

RESTON, Va., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIC) announced today their role as a mission assurance partner for the successful Artemis II mission to the moon and back – ensuring safety standards were met across critical components of Crew Survival Analysis, Exploration Ground Systems, the Space Launch System (SLS), Orion spacecraft, and more.

“Everyone at SAIC is extremely proud of what NASA accomplished during this record-setting lunar flyby mission,” said Praveen Kurian, SAIC Senior Vice President of Defense and Civil Space Market. “We are honored to have played our mission assurance role during all phases of this historic journey from its design, through launch, operations, and the crew’s safe return to Earth. For over 50 years, SAIC has had a collaborative and innovative partnership with NASA, and this milestone mission outcome reflects our commitment to supporting human space exploration to the moon, then Mars and beyond.”

The company provided the safety analysis, evaluation, and risk mitigation tools for all mission aspects – from mission design, the facilities needed for launch and Artemis’ SLS rocket system, to crew survival over the nearly 10-day journey in the Orion. SAIC’s teams reviewed both hardware-provider and software systems for completeness and reliability, developed cross-program integrated hazard analysis, and performed inspections of all flight hardware.

SAIC provides real-time mission expertise on the Safety Console in Johnson Space Center’s Mission Evaluation Room, monitoring and evaluating in-flight anomalies, identifying root causes and any actions needed to protect the crew, and enabling completion of primary mission objectives. For the Orion, SAIC created a landing and recovery simulation tool and pathfinder study. SAIC also provided Crew Survival Analysis to identify survival capabilities, gaps, and residual risk.

In the following days and weeks, SAIC is working with NASA on the evaluation of post-flight mission analysis to capture lessons learned for current programs and set the baseline for future Artemis missions. SAIC is proud to work with the visionaries at NASA to pave the way for future lunar landings.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500 mission integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services, and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.

We are approximately 23,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.3 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Media Contact:

Darryn James

publicrelations@saic.com

Forward-Looking Statements

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