HydroGraph Announces Opening of New Austin, TX Headquarters

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (“HydroGraph” or the “Company”) today announced the opening of its new Austin headquarters, having received its certificate of occupancy in March 2026. The new facility centralizes key executive and operating functions, as well as expands the Company’s research and production capabilities in support of continued growth activities.

“We are excited to officially open our new U.S. headquarters, a key milestone underpinning a substantial increase in our research, development and manufacturing capabilities,” said Kjirstin Breure, President and Chief Executive Officer of HydroGraph. “In addition to centralizing key administrative functions into Texas, our new office will facilitate a notable expansion of our R&D capabilities, the operation of two active Hyperion Reactors on site, and serve as the control hub for our planned large-scale production facility that is anticipated to support up to 350 tons per year of capacity.”

The Company is currently transitioning key equipment and resources from its Manhattan, KS facility to Austin, including scientific equipment, the detonation lab, Hyperion Reactors and other assets. The detonation lab and first new Hyperion unit, which was qualified in Manhattan prior to transport, have already arrived on site in Austin. The Company plans to commence a second phase of construction at its Austin facility to support integration of these and other assets plus new acetylene storage for its Hyperion units.

With the new headquarters, the Company is also now able to further expand its workforce, having hired multiple key positions recently, including a plant manager for its planned large-scale facility. The Company is actively recruiting a number of open positions on its website and through confidential retained search services, with plans for additional new roles throughout 2026 in line with its expansion and commercialization plans. Open roles currently include Business Development for Government & Defense, Human Resources, Controls Engineering, Quality and Laboratory functions, among others.

“The Austin headquarters now serves as a central point for the growing HydroGraph team as we move forward on our 2026 goals, especially our growth strategies in manufacturing, commercial and government development,” said Breure. “Increasing recognition of graphene as a critical resource is driving new interest at the federal government level for a fully secured domestic supply not reliant on external feedstocks, such as graphite.”

Further details of the Company’s planned large-scale facility will be announced at a later date.

The Company expects to host an Austin open house late in the third quarter of 2026, details of which will be announced as the dates are selected.

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an “explosion synthesis” process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use, and uniform batches. The quality, performance, and consistency of HydroGraph’s graphene follow the Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/ . For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/hydrograph/ and X at https://x.com/HydroGraphInc .

Trademarks: HydroGraph™ and Fractal Graphene™

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “aim”, “approximately”, “may”, “potential”, “opportunity”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “believe”, or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s operational plans, facility expansion and construction activities, production capacity expectations, workforce growth, commercialization strategy, market opportunities, and anticipated future events.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable, and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph’s ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:

Matt Kreps

Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Capital Markets

+1-214-597-8200

matt.kreps@hydrograph.com

Len Fernandes

Firecracker PR for HydroGraph

len@firecrackerpr.com

888-317-4687