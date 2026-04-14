Other World Computing (OWC) Appoints Rob Steffens, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

WOODSTOCK, Ill., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced the appointment of Rob Steffens to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Reporting directly to Founder and CEO, Larry O’Connor, Steffens will be responsible for leading global finance, operations, and strategic planning.

Steffens brings more than two decades of hands-on financial and operational leadership scaling high-growth media and technology businesses to his new role at OWC. Best known for his tenure at Marvel Entertainment, Steffens played a central role in transforming the company from a ~$100 million publicly traded business into a $4.5 billion acquisition by Disney, and then helping scale it into a $50 billion global entertainment powerhouse over the following decade. Across multiple senior leadership roles at Marvel, including CFO and Co-President, he drove landmark deals, expanded high-margin divisions, and led complex post-merger integration and global growth initiatives. A CPA and NYU Stern MBA, Steffens has a proven track record of delivering industry-leading profitability, building high-performance teams, and translating financial strategy into compelling narratives for investors and boards. At OWC, he brings this same rigor and growth-oriented mindset to support the company’s continued expansion and operational excellence.

“I have been fortunate to have been part of something exceptional before, a company that grew at a phenomenal rate over my twenty years. I joined OWC as I believe they have the team and the market opportunity to grow at a fast pace well into the future. OWC is a company that’s already built something real, with loyal customers and a reputation for doing things the right way, and still has a tremendous amount of runway ahead. That’s a rare combination. You don’t get many opportunities like this, at this stage, with this kind of foundation. I’m proud the team chose me, and I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and help take it to the next level,” said Steffens.

“Rob could have gone anywhere — and that’s not an exaggeration. When you’ve been part of building something like Marvel into what it became, doors tend to open. The fact that he chose OWC says a lot about where we are as a company and, more importantly, where we’re going,” said O’Connor. “He sees what we see — that we’ve built something real here, something trusted, and something with a lot more room to run. Bringing Rob on isn’t about filling a seat, it’s about adding a leader who knows how to scale a great business into something truly exceptional.”

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows seamlessly. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use them: creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2026 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

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Contact Info



Nicole Gorman

nicole.gorman@gormancommunications.com

+1 508-397-0131

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