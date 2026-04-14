Pipefy Announces Multi-Year Collaboration with Microsoft to Accelerate AI Initiatives for Business Orchestration

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy , a global leader in AI-driven business process orchestration, today announced a collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate the development of AI-powered capabilities for its business orchestration solution, strengthening its platform with Microsoft’s cutting-edge AI infrastructure. In addition, Pipefy’s solution will be available globally via Microsoft Marketplace.

Pipefy will collaborate on developing AI projects built on Pipefy’s solution and Microsoft Foundry. Product innovation areas of focus for the strategic collaboration include a range of AI solutions. Pipefy will serve enterprise accounts using AI solutions and LLMs available on Microsoft Foundry, leveraging Microsoft’s AI resources to serve its clients.

“This integration with Microsoft is an important milestone for Pipefy and represents a pivotal shift in how enterprises will orchestrate their operations,” said André Agra, CFO and EVP of Partnerships and Alliances at Pipefy. “By integrating Pipefy’s process expertise with Microsoft Foundry, we aren't just automating tasks, we are providing a secure and scalable structure for AI projects. This collaboration ensures that customers can deploy sophisticated AI-driven workflows with the governance and power they need to evolve.”

Pipefy will also be listed on the Microsoft Marketplace, providing seamless access to leverage its AI-driven business process automation solution.

“Companies like Pipefy add value by integrating their solutions with Microsoft Azure,” said Franklin Luzes, Digital Natives High-Tech Pursuit Accounts Director of Microsoft SDP Americas. “The deep product integration with Pipefy is the exact type of technological solution that ensures that enterprise customers are in the best position to succeed with AI orchestration and process automation.”

Agra added, “Microsoft’s global reach and advanced infrastructure combined with our AI-driven process orchestration deliver major benefits to enterprises. Today, AI automation without governance is a recipe for failure and by providing the solution to orchestrate it, we are closing the gap that causes AI initiatives to stall.”

About Pipefy

Pipefy is a business orchestration platform that connects critical systems and automates end-to-end processes with AI and low-code, combining enterprise capability with implementation simplicity and delivering measurable ROI in days—not months. With Pipefy, teams can securely create workflows and AI Agents for departmental automations and more complex orchestrations. Founded in 2015, it operates globally in more than 150 countries, contributing to the innovation of more than 4,000 customers.

For media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for Pipefy

516-643-1642

lisa@lchcommunications.com