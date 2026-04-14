As AI Rewrites the Rules of Content Discovery, Stacker Announces Cited 2026 — A Summit Built for What Comes Next

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stacker, the first content distribution platform built for earned reach, today announced Cited 2026, a single-day summit taking place on June 10, 2026 in New York City.

As AI reshapes how audiences discover information, brands face a new mandate: content must be credible, editorial, and earned. Cited 2026 gathers 200 senior marketing, communications, content, and SEO leaders from enterprise brands and leading agencies for a day of practitioner-led programming and peer conversation around the future of content ROI.

The event features five programming tracks: Content ROI & the Buy vs. Build Decision; Brand Journalism & the Modern Newsroom; Content Strategy & the C-Suite; Distribution, Earned Media & AI Visibility; and The Future of Content.

Featured speakers include Jonathan Hunt (HubSpot), Kelly Soderlund (Samsara), Ara Kharazian (Ramp), AJ Smith (The Points Guy), Jason Tanz (Salesforce), Jen Cornwell (Tinuiti), and Sarah Firshein (TripAdvisor), among others.

“The brands building lasting authority today aren’t the ones spending the most on content — they’re the ones earning placement in environments where credibility already exists,” said Noah Greenberg, CEO of Stacker. “Cited 2026 is for the leaders who understand that distinction and are ready to build for it.”

Cited 2026 is sponsored by beehiiv and Scrunch. Registration information is available at cited2026.com.

Event Details: Tuesday, June 10, 2026 | 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM ET | New York City

About Stacker

Stacker is the first content distribution platform built for earned reach. Stacker transforms brand-funded and original editorial content into stories optimized and syndicated natively across a vetted network of 3,000+ trusted news publishers. In an AI-driven search landscape, brands build lasting authority by showing up consistently in environments where credibility already exists. Publishers gain free access to timely, engaging stories that inform and retain their readers. Earn visibility. Build authority. Learn more at stacker.com.

Media Contact

Doriane Mouret

Stacker

marketing@stacker.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9d199de-bc6d-41a1-862c-219640cb580a