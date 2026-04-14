HealthEdge® Partners with Ellipsis Health to Scale Care Management Through AI-Powered Virtual Nursing

BOSTON, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEdge® , the technology and services company powering health plans' most important value streams, today announced a strategic partnership with Ellipsis Health, a pioneer in clinically validated conversational AI, to bring AI-powered virtual nursing to its Care Solutions suite. Through the partnership, Ellipsis Health’s AI care management voice agent, Sage, integrates with HealthEdge's Care Solutions platform, drawing on member data from GuidingCare® to power personalized conversations and returning outcomes directly into the platform, giving health plans a seamless way to scale member outreach across care management and member engagement programs, including those powered by HealthEdge Wellframe™.

Sage conducts phone conversations with members to automate high-volume outreach across care management and population health programs, including health risk assessments, post-discharge follow-up, risk profiling, care gap closure and member enrollment. Powered by Ellipsis Health's patented Empathy Engine, Sage is trained on millions of live clinical patient calls and designed to be emotionally intelligent, analyzing vocal cues in real time to assess emotional signals and adapt responses accordingly. As health plans face mounting clinical workforce shortages, the partnership gives nursing teams a scalable way to engage entire member populations simultaneously — reserving skilled clinicians for the complex, high-touch interventions where their expertise is most valuable.

"Clinical capacity is one of the most pressing challenges health plans face today," said Bobby Sherwood, VP, Product Development, Care Solutions at HealthEdge. "Partnering with Ellipsis Health gives our customers a practical path forward by automating the routine outreach that consumes nursing time, so their teams can focus on the members who need them most. It's a meaningful extension of what GuidingCare and Wellframe are designed to do."

Ellipsis Health’s Sage solution autonomously addresses some of the most critical member outreach needs facing health plans today. Sage is highly configurable, allowing health plans to design conversation flows aligned to specific clinical goals and workflows. Key clinical use cases include:

Health risk assessments (HRAs) to scale outreach for regulatory, quality and risk adjustment initiatives.

Post-discharge check-ins to automate timely follow-up and support reduced readmission risk.

Risk profiling and care gap closure to drive targeted member engagement and improve performance.

Member enrollment and program outreach to extend the reach of care management initiatives.

"Ellipsis Health was founded on the belief that every patient deserves empathetic, consistent care,” said Courtney Henchon, Chief Nursing Officer at Ellipsis Health. “Partnering with HealthEdge brings that mission to life for health plans across the country. With Sage embedded in GuidingCare, we can expand access to care and ensure no patient falls through the cracks.”

The partnership with Ellipsis Health reflects HealthEdge's continued strategy to deliver an integrated, next-generation ecosystem of software and services that help health plans support member outcomes while managing administrative cost challenges. HealthEdge enables health plans to scale engagement across large member populations while ensuring care teams remain focused on complex, high-touch care.

About Ellipsis Health

Ellipsis Health is an AI healthcare company transforming care management through an emotionally intelligent AI voice agent. Powered by its patented Empathy Engine, the company's AI Care Manager, Sage, expands provider capacity, streamlines workflows, and elevates patient engagement, allowing clinical staff to operate at the top of their license. Ellipsis Health is trusted by top-tier healthcare organizations, including leading providers and payers, to deliver AI solutions proficient at handling patients with complex physical, behavioral and social needs that drive the majority of healthcare costs.

Learn more at http://www.ellipsishealth.com/

About HealthEdge

HealthEdge® is trusted to provide the technology and services that power health plans' most important value streams. With an integrated platform of solutions spanning claims administration, quality improvement, prospective payment accuracy, provider network management, care management, member engagement and risk adjustment, HealthEdge enables health plans to converge their data so they can harness automation and the promise of AI. Combining this next-gen technology with services and expertise gives health plans unmatched capabilities to deliver a future of frictionless and cost-effective healthcare experiences. For more information, visit HealthEdge.com .

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