Mediavine Launches Curated Audiences in Index Marketplaces Through Expanded Index Exchange Partnership

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediavine , the full-service advertising management platform powering more than 18,000 independent publishers, today announced the launch of its curated audiences in Index Marketplaces through an expanded partnership with Index Exchange. Index Exchange is the first SSP enabling buyers to activate Mediavine’s premium audience segments through curated deals and the Data Vendor Ecosystem, unlocking privacy-conscious access to top-tier publisher inventory.

Mediavine combines publisher first-party data, contextual insights, and advanced identity solutions, including cross-device resolution and UID2 integration, to create scalable audience segments. AI-driven bidstream analysis continuously refines and optimizes these segments in real time, improving targeting precision and campaign performance.

Through Index Marketplaces, media buyers will be able to access premium Mediavine inventory enriched with audience and contextual data, enabling more efficient and privacy-conscious audience targeting through curated marketplace deals. The advantages of this partnership include:

Increased Audience Value: Trusted publisher data is activated through supply‑side decisioning, increasing the value and usability of Mediavine’s audiences.

Trusted publisher data is activated through supply‑side decisioning, increasing the value and usability of Mediavine’s audiences. Scaled, Brand‑Safe Access: Buyers reach high‑intent consumers across premium Mediavine inventory through curated marketplace deals.

Buyers reach high‑intent consumers across premium Mediavine inventory through curated marketplace deals. Flexible Activation: Through Index Exchange’s Data Vendor Ecosystem, Marketplace partners can now package Mediavine’s audiences into deals without one‑to‑one negotiations on fees, billing, or integrations.



"Our publishers have built loyal, monetizable relationships that go far beyond a single page view. As traffic patterns evolve, our mission is to equip them with the tools to build sustainable businesses. Index Exchange shared that vision from day one and was the ideal partner to help bring our curated audience to life," said Amanda Martin, CRO of Mediavine. “By uniting trusted publisher data with curated supply and advanced identity tools like cross-device resolution and UID2, we’re expanding addressable audiences while maintaining transparency and integrity."

“Media owners have always held unique, high-value assets, and our role at Index is to help ensure that value is realized. By making these assets easier to activate and scale through Index Marketplaces, we’re enabling smarter decisioning and more efficient outcomes for buyers, while strengthening monetization for Mediavine,’ said Marybeth McGaugh, chief customer officer at Index Exchange. ‘Mediavine is helping set a new standard for how media owners bring high-value audiences to market.”

The digital advertising landscape is undergoing a significant structural shift. Search algorithm updates continue to affect publisher traffic, and advertisers are demanding cleaner, more accountable supply chains. Together with Index Exchange and its growing ecosystem of partners, Mediavine is setting a new standard for audience activation, delivering greater value, innovation, and opportunity for publishers, advertisers, and consumers.

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest exclusive independent full-service ad management company, representing and monetizing more than 18,000 publisher partner websites. Mediavine consistently ranks as a Comscore top 5 lifestyle property with 158+ million unique monthly visitors and 14 billion video impressions annually. Mediavine is a Google Certified Publishing Partner – Premier , Great Place to Work® , Inc. 2022 Best Workplace , Fortune 2022 Best Medium Workplace , Ad Age 2022 Best Place to Work , and 2023 Inc. 5000 .

To learn more about Mediavine, visit www.mediavine.com or follow us on X , Facebook , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About Index Exchange

Index Exchange is a globally trusted independent supply-side platform, powering intelligent decisioning that maximizes value for media owners. As a neutral, transparent exchange, we help media owners connect more effectively with the world’s leading brands, enabling marketers to achieve stronger performance while advancing efficiency, transparency, and quality across the programmatic ecosystem. To learn more, visit www.indexexchange.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Inquiries

Kite Hill for Mediavine

mediavine@kitehillpr.com