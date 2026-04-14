Wilson Connectivity Partners with Mercy Ships to Bring Seamless Cellular Connectivity to Hospital Ship Fleet

ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilson Connectivity , a leader in wireless communication technology, today announced a partnership with Mercy Ships , the international charity that operates the world’s largest civilian hospital ships. Wilson will equip the Africa Mercy II with its Zinwave wideband distributed antenna system (DAS), giving crew and volunteers the same cellular connectivity at sea that they’d expect on land.

The project marks Wilson Connectivity’s expansion beyond its established superyacht business into the broader maritime market. Mercy Ships selected Zinwave for its ability to support truly global operations. Unlike satellite-based alternatives that carry significant costs and can’t deliver native cellular calls, Wilson’s wideband DAS connects any standard mobile phone to local carrier networks automatically. There are no special logins, no onboard portals, and no per-use fees. The phone in a surgeon’s pocket works exactly the way it would in any building on shore.

That flexibility is what makes the Zinwave platform uniquely suited for a ship that literally circles the globe. The system’s wideband architecture supports cellular, private mobile radio (PMR), and Private 5G simultaneously across a single infrastructure. As the vessel moves between African ports, European maintenance yards and transit routes, the DAS adapts to each region’s spectrum and carrier environment without hardware changes or manual reconfiguration.

“When your ship is a hospital serving patients across Africa, connectivity isn’t optional. Mercy Ships needed a system that works in every port, on every carrier, without anyone having to think about it. That’s exactly what Zinwave does. We’re proud to bring the same technology trusted by the world’s most demanding superyachts to an organization doing this kind of work,” said Bruce Lancaster, CEO of Wilson Connectivity.

For Mercy Ships, reliable connectivity isn’t a convenience. It’s operational infrastructure. The organization’s volunteer crews perform thousands of free surgeries each year in some of the world’s most underserved regions. Consistent, secure cellular coverage supports coordination between medical teams, communication with partner hospitals on shore, and the personal connections that keep hundreds of volunteers engaged during months-long deployments.

Wilson’s maritime DAS systems are engineered for continuous, unattended operation in demanding environments. The hardware is built to function around the clock without intrusive maintenance, and the cellular-grade security of the connection means crews can communicate with the confidence that comes from carrier-authenticated networks rather than open Wi-Fi.

“Our crew and volunteers give months and sometimes years of their lives to serve patients in Africa who have nowhere else to turn. Giving them reliable, hassle-free connectivity to stay in touch with their families and coordinate care is the least we can do. Wilson’s technology stood out because it works everywhere we go, on any network, without adding complexity for our team. That matters when you’re running the world’s largest private floating hospitals,” said Stacey Jennette, Manager of Corporate Partnerships at Mercy Ships.

Wilson Connectivity and Mercy Ships are currently collaborating on initial deployment planning. For more information on Wilson’s maritime connectivity solutions, visit https://www.wilsonconnectivity.com/products/maritime-solutions

About Wilson Connectivity

Wilson Connectivity, home of WilsonPro, weBoost, and Zinwave, is the market leader in in-building wireless communication technology, offering comprehensive solutions including Private 5G, DAS systems, public safety, and cellular signal amplifiers. With a 30-year legacy of innovation, the company holds over 265 issued or pending patents. Through evolutionary wireless connectivity products and services, Wilson Connectivity continues to pioneer indoor and outdoor cellular amplification technology, unlock new global markets, and expand consumer and commercial channels. For businesses, this means swift adaptation of comprehensive solutions that leverage the entire 5G spectrum. For consumers, it means unrestrained access to next-generation connectivity everywhere. Wilson designs, assembles, and supports our products in our manufacturing locations in the United States of America and United Kingdom. All solutions are engineered to improve wireless connectivity on devices at work, at home, and on the road.

For more information, visit www.wilsonconnectivity.com

About Mercy Ships

Mercy Ships operates hospital ships that deliver free surgeries and healthcare services to those with little access to safe medical care. An international faith-based organization, Mercy Ships has focused entirely on partnering with African nations for the past three decades. Working with in-country partners, Mercy Ships also provides training to local healthcare professionals and supports the construction of in-country medical infrastructure to leave a lasting impact. Each year, more than 2,500 volunteers from over 60 countries serve on board the world’s two largest non-governmental hospital ships, the Africa Mercy and the Global Mercy. Professionals such as surgeons, dentists, nurses, health trainers, cooks, and engineers dedicate their time and skills to accelerate access to safe surgical and anesthetic care. Mercy Ships was founded in 1978 and has offices in 16 countries as well as an Africa Service Center in Dakar, Senegal. For more information, visit mercyships.org and follow @MercyShips on social media.

Media Contact:

Holly Hagerman

Connect Marketing

hollyh@connectmarketing.com

801.373.7888