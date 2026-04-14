Mee Industries MeeFog® Winner Of “Energy Infrastructure Solution of the Year” In 2026 CleanTech Breakthrough Awards Program

IRWINDALE, Calif., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mee Industries , the leader in high-pressure fogging methods, today announced MeeFog® has been named “Energy Infrastructure Solution of the Year” in the 3rd annual CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CleanTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout climate and clean technology companies, products and services around the globe.





The MeeFog high-pressure inlet fogging system supports reliable energy delivery, enabling operators to meet rising grid demands with existing assets. MeeFog improves turbine performance, reliability, and adaptability through precision evaporative cooling. Plants that implement MeeFog gain the ability to sustain production during temperature extremes without the performance degradation common with conventional gas turbine operation.

MeeFog uses high-pressure pumps to pressurize demineralized water, which flows through a network of stainless steel tubes. The water enters an array of proprietary Mee impaction-pin nozzles, which feature a 150-micrometer diameter orifice to produce billions of ultra-fine droplets per second. At an operating pressure of 2000 psi, the resulting fog cools and evaporates rapidly.

MeeFog delivers high reliability, enabled by robust pump systems, stainless steel fog nozzle manifolds, and a maintenance-friendly design. The system includes advanced automation and monitoring functions that integrate into plant control systems for safe, consistent operation under all load conditions. MeeFog is compatible with major turbine OEMs and engineered for new installations and retrofits.

In addition, MeeFog avoids refrigerants, leading to lower lifecycle environmental impact. The technology strengthens grid resilience by enabling gas turbines to maintain or increase power output during extreme heat events. Mee systems help prevent blackouts, reduce the need for peaker plants, and support a smoother integration of renewable energy sources. It extends turbine life, improves system flexibility, and strengthens plant performance during demanding conditions.

“Economically, MeeFog is one of the most cost effective infrastructure upgrades available, allowing operators to modernize their facilities without major capital expansion. Plants routinely report to us more than 20.000 hours of operation without any corrective maintenance besides standard scheduled maintenance and inspections,” said Thomas Mee, CEO of Mee Industries. “We’re thankful to CleanTech Breakthrough for this accolade. As grids evolve and environmental challenges intensify, MeeFog stands as a critical infrastructure technology enhancing resilience, reliability, and sustainable performance across the global energy landscape.”

The mission of the annual CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators accelerating the global transition toward a cleaner, more sustainable future. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies, technologies and solutions reshaping the climate and clean technology ecosystem. From renewable energy and grid modernization to sustainable transportation and energy management, these breakthrough innovations are helping organizations reduce environmental impact while improving operational efficiency.

This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from companies across more than 16 countries worldwide, highlighting the rapid global growth and investment in climate and clean technology innovation.

“MeeFog has become a proven, standardized solution in power infrastructure frameworks. Today’s power infrastructure faces immense pressure from aging turbine fleets, record temperatures, and increasing demand for low carbon electricity. Utilities and independent power producers are looking for ways to upgrade existing infrastructure to address this pressure without major new capital projects,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, CleanTech Breakthrough. “Mee Industries offers an energy infrastructure upgrade that modernizes gas turbine plants, enhances resilience, increases output and efficiency through a highly scalable, low impact technology. MeeFog is a powerful, proven, and scalable solution, and our pick for ‘Energy Infrastructure Solution of the Year.’”

MeeFog is deployed as critical infrastructure across facilities worldwide, with more than 1,200 installations globally.

About Mee Industries

Mee Industries, Inc. is a high technology company with a proven track record of providing innovative cooling and humidification solutions using the natural power of fog. Fog is a cost effective and environmentally beneficial solution for diverse applications including data center cooling, gas turbine inlet air cooling, HVAC & industrial humidification, outdoor air conditioning, greenhouse climate control and special effects.

MeeFog® systems offer several benefits when used as part of an overall cooling and humidification solution. These benefits include a reduction in operating costs, reduction in energy use, lower environmental impact, controllability, and ease of incorporation into existing air handling systems. In the case of gas turbine cooling, a power company will also realize an increase in power output, at a fraction of the cost of new power generation equipment.

We have several case studies that demonstrate the benefits of using MeeFog. Please visit our site to see how a MeeFog system can lower your operating expenses.

About CleanTech Breakthrough



Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in energy, climate and clean technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The CleanTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of clean technology companies and products in categories including solar technology, smart grid, energy management, wind energy, waste & recycling, transportation and more. For more information visit CleanTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact

Amelia Mee

Marketing Manager

Mee Industries

amelia.mee@meefog.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a72663b-2630-43b0-b13a-6f36835cb21b