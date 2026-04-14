ELB Learning’s New Program for Associations Helps Drive Value for Members and Expand Growth Through L&D

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELB Learning , a strategic workforce development partner to 80 percent of the Fortune 100, announced today its Associations Accelerator, designed to help associations expand membership and grow revenue by transforming their learning and development (L&D) offerings. ELB has deep experience creating learning programs for a wide variety of associations including the American College of Chest Physicians, American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, American Traffic Safety Services Association, CompTIA, Entertainment Software Association, and the National Restaurant Association.

According to a 2025 Association Benchmarking Report from Association Adviser, generating non-dues revenue remains the top challenge for associations for the third consecutive year. At the same time, many of these organizations lack a clear strategy for scaling and monetizing their learning programs, and face low member engagement, limited internal resources, and competing priorities that hinder progress.

“Because the required skills in today’s workforce are constantly changing, members are looking for upskilling that keep pace with those changes and truly support their careers. But most associations don’t have the time or support to modernize their programs to meet members’ needs,” said Gary Lamach, Executive Vice President of Growth of ELB Learning. “Our Associations Accelerator allows us to partner with these organizations, rethink their approach to curriculum, and turn it into something that drives member engagement, market value, and sustainable growth.”

ELB’s custom Association Accelerator programs identify opportunities that fit the organization’s unique mission, members, and market to co-create strategies including:

Credentialing and Certification Program Development: Creating or refreshing professional credentials, micro-credentials, and continuing education programs for a modern learning experience.

Innovation Acceleration: Fast-tracking new learning ideas from concept to execution with structured decision-making, stakeholder alignment, and actionable business cases.

Membership Satisfaction Diagnosis and Strategy: Alleviating membership decline with proactive, targeted diagnostics and a clear roadmap for future transformation.

Sales and Distribution Staff Augmentation: Scaling current offerings without burdening staff workload.

Learn more about ELB’s Associations Accelerator program here .

About ELB Learning

ELB Learning is a strategic workforce performance partner to 80 percent of the Fortune 100. The Company helps organizations elevate performance through tailored learning solutions, innovative technology, and deep domain expertise. ELB integrates learning creation services, scalable, AI-enabled technology, embedded talent, and transformation services to solve complex business challenges and deliver measurable impact. By aligning learning directly to business outcomes—including growth, efficiency, and risk mitigation—ELB ensures every solution is built to help people do their jobs better. To learn more, visit elblearning.com .

Media Contact:

Madelyn Jones

Carve Communications

madelyn@carvecomms.com