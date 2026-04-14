Businessolver Elevates AI to the Executive Suite, Appointing Sony SungChu as Chief AI Officer

Denver, CO, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Businessolver today announced the appointment of Sony SungChu as Chief AI Officer, reflecting Businessolver’s view that artificial intelligence is no longer an enhancement to benefits administration, but a foundation to how clarity, trust, and speed are delivered at scale.

In this newly established role, Sony will lead Businessolver’s end-to-end AI strategy and roadmap, with accountability for how intelligence is developed, governed, and applied across the business. His mandate centers on improving decision quality, modernizing service and operational workflows, and ensuring AI is embedded responsibly and effectively within highly regulated benefits environments.

“AI leadership at the executive level isn’t optional in our category—it’s how trust, scale, and outcomes are delivered responsibly,” said Jon Shanahan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Businessolver. “But what matters most is how that intelligence shows up for real people, making complex benefits decisions clearer, more proactive, and more reliable. Sony has helped build the foundation for this work over many years. Establishing the chief AI officer role ensures intelligence is applied responsibly and effectively across our platform and operations, with a clear focus on outcomes for the employers and employees we serve.”

Sony most recently served as Businessolver’s Head of Science & Innovation where he led the development of the technical foundation behind Businessolver’s intelligence capabilities, including the systems that support SofiaSM, the intelligence layer across its technology and service, following a distinguished tenure at Amazon. That work underpins Businessolver’s shift from reactive benefits administration to anticipation, using data and intelligence to help resolve issues earlier and guide people more effectively in moments that matter.

The creation of the chief AI officer role reflects a simple conviction: In benefits administration, value is created when people need clarity. Employees make consequential choices about health, finances, and family—often under time pressure and with incomplete information—while employers balance cost, care, compliance, and workforce needs at scale. In those moments, the quality of support matters. The systems behind that support matter even more.

Businessolver established the role to bring sustained executive focus to applying intelligence where it can materially improve usefulness–reducing wait times, increasing accuracy, improving consistency, modernizing service operations, and turning data into insight that helps people act with confidence.

“AI does not create value in isolation; its utility is given by human ingenuity,” said Sony. “The future we’re building is one where people use AI to do meaningful, high-impact work. That starts with systems that understand context, anticipate intent, and perform reliably in the real complexity of benefits—where trust, accuracy, and compliance matter as much as speed.”

Under Sony’s leadership, Businessolver will continue advancing initiatives that shorten response and resolution times across customer-facing workflows, strengthen access to institutional knowledge, and equip service teams with better context and guidance in the flow of work. Additional efforts focus on expanding access to data across the organization, improving feedback loops, and modernizing core processes through assistive and automated capabilities.

Responsible AI governance is a central part of Businessolver's competitive advantage in regulated environments. The chief AI officer role sits at the intersection of technology, product, and governance, reflecting Businessolver’s view that effective AI and responsible AI are inseparable. Sony will work closely with product, UX, security, and compliance teams to ensure intelligence-driven experiences remain transparent, secure, and aligned to long-term outcomes.

Taken together, these efforts are designed to deliver cumulative gains in execution—faster service, clearer answers, and better-informed teams—while scaling quality in areas where complexity carries the greatest human and operational cost. For clients and their employees, the focus remains on decision quality: clearer insight into options and tradeoffs, greater confidence in guidance received, and better outcomes over time.

As artificial intelligence becomes more embedded in enterprise operations, Businessolver believes its competitive advantage will be defined less by the presence of new tools and more by the discipline with which intelligence is applied. With the establishment of the chief AI officer role, that belief is now represented at the executive level.

To learn more about Businessolver’s approach to AI and its anticipatory benefits platform, visit www.businessolver.com

About Businessolver

Businessolver is an independently owned benefits technology company advancing a more proactive, connected, and anticipatory benefits experience. Through a secure SaaS platform, governed intelligence, and an always-on service model designed to act early and stay aligned, Businessolver helps organizations reduce complexity, strengthen engagement, and deliver consistent outcomes across total wellbeing. With more than two decades of innovation, Businessolver unifies people, data, and operations so that insights turn into action — and benefits work better for employers, employees, and partners.