ECD Expands Customization Capabilities with Launch of “The Gallery by ECD”

Premium Paint and Upholstery Services Now Available for All Makes and Models





KISSIMMEE, Fla., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After years of requests, inquiries, and growing demand from clients and enthusiasts alike, ECD Auto Design, the world’s largest restoration company known for its bespoke Land Rovers, Jaguar E-Types, Ford Mustangs, Toyota FJs, Porsche 911s is proud to announce the official launch of its newest offering: The Gallery by ECD, Artists in Custom Paint and Upholstery. This new division introduces premium, fully bespoke paint and interior services available for all vehicles, regardless of make or model, further solidifying ECD’s position as a leader in automotive customization.

Known globally for its restored and one-of-one luxury classics, ECD has built its reputation on craftsmanship, individuality, and an uncompromising attention to detail. With the introduction of The Gallery by ECD, the company expands beyond full vehicle builds, opening its doors to clients seeking elevated finishes and interiors without requiring a complete restoration.

“The demand has been undeniable,” said Vicky Hay, CEO at ECD Automotive Design. “Our clients and community have consistently asked for access to the same level of paintwork and interior craftsmanship that defines our builds. The Gallery by ECD is our answer, an opportunity to bring that artistry to any vehicle, in a more accessible and focused way.”

The Gallery by ECD offers a fully immersive customization experience, from heritage-inspired color matching to entirely original paint concepts, alongside handcrafted interiors using the finest leathers, materials, and stitching techniques. Every project is approached as a one-of-one creation, guided by ECD’s design team and executed by skilled artisans dedicated to precision and quality.

This expansion aligns with ECD’s broader mission: to continuously innovate within the automotive space while delivering deeply personal, design-driven vehicles. By integrating premium paint and upholstery services into its portfolio, ECD reinforces its evolution from a restoration specialist to a comprehensive customization house.

“Our goal has always been to push the boundaries of what’s possible in custom automotive design,” added Scott Wallace. “The Gallery by ECD represents the next step in that journey, where artistry, craftsmanship, and individuality come together in every surface and every stitch.”

With this launch, ECD invites clients, collectors, and enthusiasts to experience a new level of customization, one that transforms not just vehicles, but the way they are imagined and brought to life.

As part of The Gallery by ECD launch, ECD is giving one attendee of their April 25th Cars and Coffee the opportunity to experience its craftsmanship firsthand. One guest will be selected via raffle to receive a complimentary custom upholstery or premium paint package, designed and executed by ECD’s in-house team of artisans.

For more information about The Gallery by ECD or to begin a custom project, visit https://ecdautodesign.com/bespoke-paintwork-handcrafted-interiors/.

About ECD Auto Design

ECD is a privately operated company and a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combine classic beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers, Jaguar E-Types, Ford Mustangs, Toyota FJs, Porsche 911s. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads” whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida, that is home to 65 talented and dedicated employees who hold a combined 60 ASE and five master level certifications. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com .

Media Inquiries:

Dia Stewart

dia@ecdautodesign.com

(407) 483-4825

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3c2228f-761a-4667-8d5e-c88d96e341f2