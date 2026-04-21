ECD Showcases Its Craftsmanship Capability with Its First 1972 Chevy K5 Blazer Commission for Collector





KISSIMMEE, Fla., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Automotive Design, the premier craft specialist for British classic restoration, demonstrates the breadth of its capability with a $245,000 1972 Chevy K5 Blazer commission completed for a longtime collector client. While widely recognized for its work with iconic British marques, this build reflects a broader expression of the company’s engineering, design, and restoration expertise applied to a distinctly American platform. The result is a carefully executed interpretation of the K5 Blazer, that preserves its original character while elevating it through modern craftsmanship, performance, and finish standards consistent with ECD’s most exacting work.

Although new to the Chevy K5 Blazer and while this K5 is certainly not its last with build slots now available, ECD presents the same level of craftsmanship and expertise applied to its core builds, carried through every detail of this commission. From the precisely executed paintwork to the thoughtfully considered interior design, every element reflects the company’s in-house capabilities and attention to detail. The result is a cohesive build that blends period-correct character with hand-selected touches, demonstrating ECD’s passion for restoring to a level of quality reserved for the most carefully executed custom work.

View video of ECD’s K5 Blazer

View images of ECD’s K5 Blazer

Few vehicles capture the spirit of the 1970s like the K5 Blazer. From coastal roads to backcountry trails, it became a symbol of open-air driving, defined by its removable top, wide stance, and straightforward utility. This build respects that foundation, carrying its original character forward through a modern restoration approach. It’s been engineered for both appreciation and for regular use, offering the kind of reliability, comfort, and drivability that makes it equally suited for ease of use for everyday drives and longer trips alike.

Finished in a period-correct two-tone of Chevy Dark Olive Poly and Frost White with a classic billboard stripe, the exterior reflects the bold styling of the era. Chrome accents and subtle detailing retain its authenticity, while careful refinements bring a level of finish expected from a contemporary build.

Under the hood, the client opted for a modern 6.0L V8, delivering smooth, fuel-injected performance, paired with upgraded suspension and a 2.5-inch lift for improved stance and drivability. The result is a vehicle that maintains its original presence while offering a more composed, reliable driving experience.

Inside, buffalo vinyl seating is paired with Pepita green houndstooth inlays, creating a cabin that blends vintage inspiration with a tailored feel. Modern features, including climate control, digital gauges, and upgraded audio, are integrated in a way that supports usability without distracting from the vehicle’s character.

As part of its broader focus on quality and execution, ECD continues to refine its internal processes to ensure every vehicle meets the highest standards of fit, finish, and drivability. Select commissions like this K5 Blazer illustrate how those capabilities can be applied across a range of classic platforms while remaining grounded in a disciplined, craft-led approach.

K5 Blazer Specifications

Model — 1972 Chevy K5 Blazer

Engine — Retro 6.0L V8

Transmission — Automatic

Brakes — 4 Wheel Disc Brakes with Hydroboost

Suspension — 2.5" Lift

Exhaust — Standard - Mid Note

Exterior Color — Two Tone - Primary: 1972 Chevy Dark Olive Poly Stripe, 1972 Chevy Frost White Billboard Stripe in between lower and upper molding

Wheels — 17” Polished Chevy Scottsdales

Tires — 35x12.5R17LT BFG All-Terrain KO2s

Side Steps — Powered Side Steps

Roof — Hard Top in Chevy Frost White

Seat Layout — 2+Bench

Dash — Classic wrapped in approved leather

Seats — OEM

Interior — Buffalo Vinyl with Porsche Pepita Green Houndstooth Inlay

Custom features — Viper Alarm with remote start, Power Locks and Windows, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Bench, Automatic Headlights, Retrosound Radio, & Removable German Square Weave Mat Set

About ECD Auto Design

ECD is a privately operated company and a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combine classic beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers, Jaguar E-Types, Ford Mustangs, Toyota FJs, Porsche 911s and Chevy K5 Blazers. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads” whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida, that is home to 65 talented and dedicated employees who hold a combined 60 ASE and five master level certifications. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com .

Media Inquiries:

Dia Stewart

dia@ecdautodesign.com

(407) 483-4825

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c5354f4-e20c-44e4-9735-11162c0b3c12