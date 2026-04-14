YMCA Locations Nationwide Kick Off Summer with Healthy Kids Day®

CHICAGO, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, April 18, YMCA locations across the country will host Healthy Kids Day®, the Y’s national initiative dedicated to helping children and families build healthy habits and strong connections ahead of the summer season. This free, annual event features a variety of fun, family-friendly activities designed to inspire kids to stay active, engaged and connected all summer long.

As the YMCA celebrates its 175th anniversary in the U.S., Healthy Kids Day continues a long-standing tradition of strengthening communities and supporting families through programs that nurture the well-being of every child.

“At the YMCA, we’ve spent 175 years creating opportunities for kids to grow, families to connect and communities to thrive,” said Suzanne McCormick, President and CEO of YMCA of the USA. “Healthy Kids Day is a powerful reminder that when we come together around play, movement and shared experiences, we build the foundation for a healthier, more connected future for all.”

Healthy Kids Day encourages families to prioritize physical activity, mental well-being and meaningful time together during the summer months, whether through outdoor play, creative activities or participating in local YMCA programs like day camp, swim lessons and youth sports.

Healthy Kids Day is sponsored nationally by Peanuts and Gatorade.

To find a Healthy Kids Day event near you, visit ymca.org/hkd.

About the Y

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships, and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. Learn more at ymca.org.

Contact:

Ashley Rubenstein

YMCA of the USA

media@ymca.net