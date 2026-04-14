Qualifacts Partners with Axis Case Management to Advance CalAIM ECM and Community Supports Across California

Nashville, Tenn. & Rocklin, Calif., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nashville, Tenn. & Rocklin, Calif., April 14, 2026 – Qualifacts, the leading behavioral health technology provider specializing in AI-powered electronic health record (EHR) and data solutions, is proud to announce a new partnership with Axis Case Management, a California-based organization delivering Enhanced Care Management (ECM) and Community Supports (CS) services under the state’s CalAIM initiative.

After evaluating several different systems, Axis Case Management selected the Qualifacts InSync EHR to support its rapidly expanding California CalAIM programs, replacing manual processes, disconnected tools, and spreadsheet-based reporting with a unified, configurable platform purpose-built for complex behavioral healthcare coordination.

“CalAIM requires a level of documentation, reporting, and coordination that traditional EHRs simply aren’t built to handle,” said Alexander Saka, Program Manager at Axis Case Management. “We needed a system that could scale with our ECM and CS programs, adapt to different managed care plan (MCP) requirements, and reduce administrative burden on our care teams. Qualifacts demonstrated how InSync could be configured specifically for CalAIM, without forcing us into rigid workflows.”

Supporting California’s CalAIM Vision

Axis Case Management serves high-need populations across California, including individuals experiencing homelessness, seniors, and members with complex medical and social needs. As program volume increased, Axis faced growing challenges with manual eligibility checks, outreach tracking, care plan management, and MCP reporting. Legacy systems lacked the flexibility needed to support CalAIM’s evolving requirements.

Why Axis Chose InSync for CalAIM

Axis selected InSync for its ability to be configured around CalAIM workflows, rather than forcing CalAIM into a traditional behavioral health EHR model. Key benefits include:

CalAIM-Ready Documentation & Reporting

Dynamic forms and reporting tools enable structured tracking of ECM and CS services, outreach attempts, care plans, and MCP-related data.

Dynamic forms and reporting tools enable structured tracking of ECM and CS services, outreach attempts, care plans, and MCP-related data. Care Coordination & Caseload Management

Role-based dashboards, face sheets, and encounter-driven workflows give care managers a real-time view of member status, outreach history, and care plan progress.

Role-based dashboards, face sheets, and encounter-driven workflows give care managers a real-time view of member status, outreach history, and care plan progress. Scalable Foundation for Growth

InSync’s modular design allows Axis to expand programs, counties, and services without needing to replace its core system as CalAIM continues to evolve.

“With InSync, we can standardize our CalAIM workflows while still accommodating differences across MCPs and service lines,” added Saka. “That flexibility was critical for us.”

A Partnership Built for Complex Care

“We are proud to partner with Axis Case Management as they expand access to Enhanced Care Management and Community Supports across California,” said Josh Scholler, CEO of Qualifacts. “CalAIM represents a transformational shift in how care is delivered to the state’s most vulnerable populations. InSync was designed to support exactly this type of coordinated, data-driven care, and we’re excited to help Axis scale their impact.”

ABOUT AXIS CASE MANAGEMENT

Axis Case Management is a leading provider of comprehensive health and social support services for vulnerable populations. The organization contracts with five managed care plans across numerous counties in Northern California to deliver highly localized care. Through these partnerships, Axis expertly provides CalAIM Enhanced Care Management (ECM) and essential Community Supports (CS) to individuals with complex needs. Additionally, the company offers Community-Based Intensive Care Management (CICM) and dedicated Community Health Worker (CHW) services. By integrating these programs, Axis Case Management effectively bridges the gap between healthcare systems and vital community resources.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Qualifacts is the leading behavioral health technology partner, specializing in AI-powered electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions. Putting the health of individuals first, our award-winning solutions enable behavioral health providers to spend more time on what matters most: delivering superior care that drives better outcomes. Qualifacts is more than a provider of innovative technology—we’re partners in care, working alongside organizations of all sizes nationwide to simplify the lives of behavioral health providers. We simplify clinical workflows and ensure compliance, while strengthening client-provider relationships. Today, we serve more than 2,700 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation’s Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs), supporting both non-profit and for-profit organizations in delivering superior behavioral healthcare.