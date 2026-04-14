2X Taps Drew Murphy as Chief Financial and Operating Officer Amid Rapid Growth and Recent Acquisitions

MALVERN, Pa., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2X, a subscription-based go-to-market services partner for B2B organizations, today announced the appointment of Drew Murphy as Chief Financial and Operating Officer. Based at the company’s U.S. headquarters in Greater Philadelphia, Murphy will lead 2X’s newly established finance and operations function and brings an entrepreneurial, operator-style approach to building the infrastructure needed for the company’s continued expansion and momentum. Since the company’s founding in 2017, 2X has achieved an impressive, nearly 70 percent CAGR.

Murphy joins 2X with more than 25 years of experience supporting high-growth companies. A four-time private equity-backed CFO, he is known for hands-on leadership in deal processes, post-deal integration, and scaling financial and operating systems. His background spans finance, operations, administration and mergers and acquisitions, with a track record of designing disciplined operating models that support rapid growth and long-term value creation.

In January, 2X added the acquisition of The Kiln, a Clay partner known for advanced GTM engineering capabilities, to its roster of acquired companies. It marks the latest step in strengthening the company’s technology and AI-enabled services.

“Drew understands how to grow companies and brings the financial discipline, operational depth and private equity mindset that matters as we scale,” said Dom Colasante, Founder and CEO of 2X. “He’s led M&A and integration efforts, and his leadership strengthens our ability to evaluate and integrate future opportunities as we continue expanding the 2X platform.”

“2X has built a highly differentiated platform, and the opportunity to work with this leadership team and help support the next stage of expansion led to this move,” Murphy said. “Finance and operations should strengthen our unified GTM engine and support decision-making across the business. I am excited to help drive sustainable growth as we move forward.”

As 2X CFOO, Murphy will oversee finance and accounting, information technology, legal, mergers and acquisitions and delivery operations. The finance and operations function is designed to provide strategic counsel, proactive recommendations and shared ownership of budgets, business cases, operating metrics and investment discipline to help other teams focus on their core responsibilities and position 2X for continued scale.

Before joining 2X, Murphy held senior financial leadership roles at several private equity-backed services and technology-enabled companies, where he led financial strategy, operational execution, and M&A initiatives. Earlier in his career, he spent more than a decade at PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers), including time in the firm’s national office advising organizations on complex accounting, revenue recognition and transaction-related matters.

Murphy was a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) for over 20 years and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Temple University in Philadelphia.

About 2X

2X is a subscription-based GTM services partner that embeds a complete go-to-market engine inside B2B organizations—strategy, execution, technology, and AI—as one accountable team. Built for CMOs who need to move at board speed without expanding headcount, 2X unifies demand generation, ABX, MarOps, RevOps, content, and GTM engineering into a single, flexible operating model designed to deliver measurable revenue impact.

With nearly 1,300 GTM professionals globally and 1,000+ client engagements, 2X brings pattern recognition no single company can build alone. 2X is a services partner of 6sense, Salesforce, Adobe, HubSpot, Gong, Bombora, Clay, WordPress, Google, Meta, and many other leading revenue platforms. Backed by Recognize and Insight Partners, 2X was recognized by Inc. 5000 and the Financial Times as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas. For more information, visit 2X.marketing or LinkedIn.

2X. Growth. Orchestrated.

Media Contact:

Lynn Trono

PR@2x.marketing