Work Truck Solutions® Announces Strategic Acquisition of Arcadium Technologies

Chico, CA, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Work Truck Solutions®, a leading software provider for the commercial vehicle industry, today announced that the company has acquired Arcadium Technologies, the premier provider in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), vehicle inventory and sales management tools for heavy-duty truck, trailer and equipment dealers.

Arcadium will continue to operate as a dedicated division, with Tim Cline continuing as President, providing continuity for customers and the team, while benefiting from the broader resources and ecosystem footprint of Work Truck Solutions.

This announcement follows the recently launched commercial CRM from Work Truck Solutions, which serves the light and medium duty truck market. With the addition of Arcadium’s market-leading heavy-duty CRM platform, Work Truck Solutions now has comprehensive and robust CRM and desking technology for every segment of the commercial vehicle industry, complemented by tight integration with its broader inventory management, digital merchandising and Comvoy marketplace offerings. Future integrations will further enhance these capabilities across all commercial vehicle segments.

Aaron Johnson, CEO of Work Truck Solutions said, “As we continue to expand our offerings across the commercial vehicle sector, our goal has not wavered. Our mission has always been to provide best-in-class solutions, and this latest step - bringing Arcadium Technologies into the Work Truck Solutions family - is another example of executing on that goal.” Johnson went on to say, “Arcadium is widely recognized as a leader in the heavy-duty world, which meant they were the ideal partner. This acquisition builds on our commitment and I’m very excited to collaborate with such a talented and respected team.”

Offering heavy-duty specific solutions ranging from CRM, to inventory management, to deal desking and analytics, Arcadium Technologies provides a platform designed to give dealerships a competitive advantage. Arcadium’s depth of integrations with leading DMS providers and OEMs including Freightliner, International, Mack, Volvo, Peterbilt, and other manufacturers make it a trusted partner to over 1,000 dealerships globally.

Regarding becoming part of the Work Truck Solutions organization, Tim Cline, who will continue as President of the Arcadium division, noted, “During initial discussions with Aaron and Kathryn, their vision and strong commitment to serving the heavy-duty sector immediately stood out, and that was critically important to us. This is an example of a perfect partnership, uniting two strong teams to deliver even greater value for customers. I couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead.”

Kathryn Schifferle, Founder and Chief Vision Officer of Work Truck Solutions, shared, “My goal when I founded our company was to leverage technology so that dealers and the entire commercial vehicle supply chain could solve the challenges they faced, and serve their customers best, and I couldn’t be more proud that the Arcadium team is joining us to continue to deliver on this mission.”

About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions provides a smart technology platform that enables all stakeholders in the commercial vehicle ecosystem - dealers, OEMs, upfitters, and distributors - to efficiently serve the businesses/fleet managers who need work trucks and vans. With innovative solutions covering numerous areas such as customer relationship management, inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing, Work Truck Solutions helps those in the commercial vehicle space, no matter their role in the supply chain, provide increased visibility and efficiency so businesses can focus on doing their jobs.

About Arcadium Technologies

Arcadium Technologies, LLC is a leading provider of CRM, vehicle inventory and vehicle sales management tools to heavy-duty truck, trailer and equipment dealers. Arcadium’s industry-specific tools boost productivity, sales and customer satisfaction in all departments by automating the customer contact process and accurately detecting customer trends based on past purchases and current interests. Arcadium’s complete and seamless integration with all major DMS providers allows authorized dealership personnel to have a real-time 360⁰ view of vehicle sales, parts, service and accounts receivable activities at their fingertips.