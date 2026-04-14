LucidHealth Appoints David Grau as Chief Executive Officer

Columbus, OH, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COLUMBUS, OH — LucidHealth, a leading national provider of radiology services and practice support, announced the appointment of David Grau as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1, 2026. The leadership transition is part of a thoughtfully planned succession process. Steve Corbeil, who has served as CEO since 2023, will return to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board, where he will continue to provide strategic guidance and long-term oversight.

Grau brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in physician specialty services to the role, with comprehensive expertise across strategy, operations, and growth execution. His background includes senior leadership roles at McKesson Specialty and Anthelio Healthcare. Since joining LucidHealth in 2020 as Chief Strategy Officer, Grau has played a pivotal role in shaping strategic direction and driving sustained growth. Appointed Chief Operating Officer in 2024, he has successfully led efforts to streamline operational performance while simultaneously working cross-functionally to leverage technology. This dual approach has measurably enhanced the experience of the organization’s more than 300 remote and onsite radiologists.

“As I transition into the role of CEO, I am energized by the opportunity to continue to work alongside our physician partners and to lead our executive team as we shape the next chapter of LucidHealth’s growth,” said Grau. “Our focus remains on disciplined, patient-centered expansion. We are strengthening the communities we serve while continuing to invest in technology, clinical excellence, and the radiologist experience. Steve’s leadership has laid a strong foundation for the future, and I am grateful for his partnership and continued guidance as we build an even more connected, resilient, and forward-looking organization together.”

Corbeil has been a foundational figure in LucidHealth’s evolution for more nearly a decade. He initially joined the company as its first independent Director, later serving as Executive Chairman from late 2019 through 2020, before assuming the CEO role. In his return to Executive Chairman, Corbeil will continue to focus on strategic continuity, governance, and long-term value creation.

“By returning to the Executive Chairman role, I will continue to provide the continuity and strategic oversight that defined my tenure as CEO,” said Corbeil. “The Board and I have complete confidence in David’s leadership and his ability to guide LucidHealth into its next phase of growth and impact. Leading this organization as chief executive officer has been an honor and a privilege. I am profoundly grateful to our employees, board, investors, and—most importantly—our radiologists, whose dedication and commitment have made our achievements possible. LucidHealth is exceptionally well positioned for the future, and its best days are ahead.”

About LucidHealth

LucidHealth powers a partnership-driven, physician-led network of community-based radiology practices serving more than 140 healthcare facilities across Ohio, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, and Connecticut. Recognized as a national leader in radiology services, LucidHealth is committed to advancing healthcare by empowering radiologists to drive innovation and deliver exceptional clinical outcomes for our patients. With more than 300 onsite and remote-based radiologists across the United States, LucidHealth provides physicians with the time, resources, and support needed to focus on what matters most - caring for patients.

Learn more at LucidHealth.com and connect with us @LHRadiology

Contact:

Pamela Young

LucidHealth

pyoung@lucidhealth.com

220-244-2538

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