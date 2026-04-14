Humidity Sensor Market Growth: Projected to Reach $4.64 Billion by 2030

Delray Beach, FL, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Humidity Sensor Market by Type (Capacitive, Resistive, Thermal Conductivity, Optical, Carbon, Ceramic, Lithium Chloride), Measurement Technique (Relative, Absolute), Technology (MEMS, Thin-film, Printed, Wireless Nodes) - Global Forecast to 2030" The global humidity sensor market is expected to be valued at USD 3.44 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.64 billion by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 to 2030.

Advances in printed humidity sensors open up new applications in flexible and wearable electronics; High demand for calibrated, high-accuracy humidity sensors with 12C interface for cost-effective, reliable applications; Increasing focus is on compact digital humidity sensors in order to boost efficiency and streamline device design.

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Major Key Players in the Humidity Sensor Industry:

Amphenol Advanced Sensors (Subsidiary of Amphenol Corporation) (US),

Honeywell International Inc. (US),

Texas Instruments Incorporated (US),

Setra Systems (US),

Sensirion AG (Switzerland),

TE Connectivity (Ireland),

Siemens (Germany),

Teracom (Sweden),

Bosch Sensortec GmbH (Subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH) (US),

Schneider Electric (France), and

Renesas Electronics Corporation. (Japan) among others.

Humidity Sensor Market Segmentation:

Capacitive type humidity sensor to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

Capacitive humidity sensors have found many applications in many industries due to their high precision and long-time stability. Sensors are built based on a substrate material, mainly ceramic, glass, or silicon, which lies between two electrodes made of metals to create a capacitor. The substrate material, depending on the relative humidity of the environment in which it is placed, will absorb or release water vapor and undergo changes in dielectric properties, which then alters the capacitance of the sensor, whose values are measured for relative humidity. Because the sensors can accurately measure humidity readings from 0% to 100% RH (Relative Humidity), they find application in systems that need absolute control over their environment.

By measurement technique, absolute segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR of humidity sensor market during the forecast period.

The absolute humidity measurement techniques have become all the more important in industrial process monitoring due to their ability to give precise water vapor content independent of temperature variations. It computes the actual mass of water vapor in any given air volume, usually in grams per cubic meter. It represents a more direct measure of moisture content compared to relative humidity. Absolute humidity measurements are very useful in industrial applications, especially in processes where accurate water vapor concentration needs to be maintained for optimal production. Such applications include the pharmaceutical, food processing, and chemical production industries.

Industrial process control end-use application of humidity sensor market to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

Humidity sensors are employed to measure the level of moisture in a vast array of applications including HVAC, cleanrooms, food processing, pharmaceuticals, and chemical manufacturing. Precise humidity control ensures safety and quality standards while preventing equipment corrosion and product spoilage. Increasing automation and industry 4.0 technologies further spur the demand for advanced sensors such as humidity sensors for real-time monitoring and analytics. Investments in industrial infrastructure, along with integration of IoT-enabled sensors, promote their use in process control applications.

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Asia Pacific will account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Several interrelated factors are projected to drive Asia's humidity sensor market to a high CAGR. Industrialization in countries like China, India, and Japan significantly increases the requirement for humidity sensors in manufacturing industries like consumer electronics, automotive, and pharmaceuticals. Semifabrication facilities and the electronics manufacturing plant, which requires sensitive environmental control, have accelerated sensor adoption. In addition, it is expected to create a significantly high demand from the region focused on automation, smart manufacturing efforts, and increasingly investing in technologies such as the Internet of Things and Industry 4.0.

Attractive Opportunities in the Humidity Sensor Market

The growth of the humidity sensor market can be attributed to the increasing demand for environmental monitoring solutions for smart homes and industrial automation applications.

Technological advances, such as the integration of humidity sensors with IoT and AI, are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for market players in the next five years.

The humidity sensor market for industrial process control applications is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of Industry 4.0 practices.

The market growth in Asia Pacific can be attributed to the expanding industrial base and the increasing adoption of smart manufacturing technologies across sectors, such as automotive and electronics.

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