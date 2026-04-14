SBA Announces T-Mobile as a Gold Cosponsor for National Small Business Week 2026

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that T-Mobile has once again returned as a Gold Cosponsor for National Small Business Week 2026. T-Mobile will be featured at the National Awards Ceremony in Washington, D.C. on May 3rd and will take part in SBA events throughout the week from May 3-9, participating in the 2026 Virtual Summit and joining for several stops on the agency’s nationwide tour to Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia.

“Small businesses are driving growth and innovation across every community in America, and connectivity is key to their success,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “We’re grateful to have T‑Mobile return as a Gold Cosponsor for National Small Business Week and for their ongoing support of the entrepreneurs powering America’s economy.”

T-Mobile’s ongoing support for this week-long celebration underscores its commitment to small business owners. T-Mobile offers solutions and educational resources designed to help support small business readiness, access, and visibility.

“We’re proud to once again join the SBA in celebrating the entrepreneurs and job creators who fuel our economy and strengthen communities nationwide,” said George Fischer, EVP of Sales, T-Mobile Business Group. “At T-Mobile, helping small businesses grow remains a key priority and we are happy to support with the services and tools they need to adapt and succeed in an increasingly connected marketplace.”

Since 1963, the President of the United States has declared National Small Business Week to recognize small businesses as the job creators, builders, and innovators of America’s economy. This year, small businesses are benefitting from a host of new pro-growth incentives introduced as part of the America First agenda – including historic deregulation, fair trade, and Working Family Tax Cuts that have already restored opportunity and investment on Main Street. Under President Trump, small business optimism has remained above its 52-year average.

Details on National Small Business Week, the Virtual Summit, and National Awards Ceremony are featured on www.sba.gov/NSBW and will be updated as additional information and activities are confirmed. Local events will be featured on www.sba.gov/events.

# # #

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Cosponsorship Authorization #26-1-C. SBA’s participation in this Cosponsored Activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any Cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.