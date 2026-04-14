Berkadia Launches Proprietary Preferred Equity Offering Behind Its Own-Originated Freddie Mac Conventional Loans

New York, NY, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkadia, a distinguished leader in the commercial real estate sector, announced today that it now offers access to proprietary preferred equity, in a one-stop-shop format, behind its own-originated Freddie Mac Conventional loans. Through this new authorized offering, clients can secure both a senior loan and preferred equity under one roof, streamlining the experience throughout the life of the loan.

This approval further underscores Berkadia’s position as a trusted leader in housing finance and expands the firm’s ability to deliver innovative, end-to-end capital solutions for multifamily sponsors nationwide.

“Berkadia’s decades-long relationship with Freddie Mac has allowed us to consistently deliver customized, flexible financing solutions for our clients,” said SVP – Capital Markets Mike Cale. “With this new offering, sponsors can now turn to Berkadia for both the senior loan and preferred equity behind a Freddie loan, accessing the full capital stack through a single, integrated platform.”

Berkadia Proprietary Preferred Equity behind Freddie Mac Conventional loans is available immediately to all eligible borrowers.

Preferred equity amounts generally range from $5 million and up with a fixed-rate structure.

Proceeds may be used for acquisition or refinance.

Eligible properties include standard multifamily housing, student housing, manufactured housing communities, and affordable housing,

Borrowers must first qualify for a Freddie Mac Conventional senior loan.

Early rate lock and index lock options may be available subject to Freddie Mac approval.

Berkadia remains committed to serving as a reliable, solutions-oriented partner to investors, developers, and owners, helping them navigate evolving market conditions and deliver new and rehabilitated rental housing nationwide.