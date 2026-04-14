Portland, OR, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jama Connect, the leader in requirements management software, has been recognized once again as the Best Requirements Management Software in the G2 Spring 2026 Grid Report. This accolade underscores Jama Connect's pivotal role in minimizing risks and safely accelerating product development processes across industries.

Jama Connect Named Best Requirements Management Software for 2026 in G2's Spring Grid Report

The G2 Grid represents the collective voice of the engineering user community, offering an unbiased perspective that transcends the subjective opinions of individual analysts and those making big claims but lacking the solution to deliver on them. Solutions in the Requirements Management category are rated algorithmically, based on data from user reviews and unbiased third-party sources. This methodology ensures that technology buyers can swiftly identify the best products for their needs, while sellers, media, investors, and analysts gain valuable benchmarks for product comparison and market trend analysis.

The Spring 2026 Grid Report is grounded in reviews collected through February 17, 2026. G2 employs unique algorithms to calculate Satisfaction (v4.0) and Market Presence (v7.0) scores, providing a comprehensive view of the market landscape. For the latest data, users are encouraged to visit the Requirements Management page on G2's website.

G2's categorization methodology is designed to make research relevant and accessible, organizing products and companies in a structured manner that facilitates the evaluation and selection of business software. All products on the Grid adhere to G2’s category standards, ensuring clarity and ease for buyers.

"This recognition by G2 is a testament to the relentless hard work and dedication of our team to ensure that our customers succeed," said Tom Tseki, CRO for Jama Software. "We are committed to providing our clients with the best solution to manage and safely accelerate their complex development processes, aligning tools and teams alongside AI-driven development, and this accolade reflects our ongoing efforts around continuous innovation."

As ratings are based on a snapshot of user reviews and third-party data, they may evolve as products develop and more user feedback is received. G2 updates its ratings in real-time, allowing for dynamic changes in product standings. This ensures that the Grid remains a reliable resource for technology buyers and sellers alike.



Frequently Asked Questions about Requirements Management Software

What is the best requirements management software?

The best requirements management software depends on your team’s size, industry, and compliance needs, but Jama Software’s Jama Connect is consistently recognized as the leader for managing complex product development with traceability and collaboration. Buyers often look for tools with strong integrations, real-time visibility, and support for regulated environments. Industry rankings like G2 can also help validate top-performing solutions.

What should I look for when buying requirements management software?

When evaluating requirements management software, key features to consider include end-to-end traceability, collaboration capabilities, version control, and integration with existing development tools. Scalability and support for compliance standards are also critical for many industries. Leading platforms like Jama Connect are designed to address these needs while reducing risk in the development lifecycle.

What is the most scalable requirements management software?

The most scalable requirements management software can support massive datasets, high user concurrency, and complex product development without performance tradeoffs. Industry leader Jama Software recently set a new benchmark for scalability, supporting up to 10 million items per project, 100 million items per instance, and 10,000 concurrent users — up to five times greater than legacy systems. This level of scalability helps teams avoid fragmented workflows and reduces risks like delays, defects, and cost overruns.

Why is requirements management important in product development?

Requirements management helps teams define, track, and validate product requirements throughout the development lifecycle, reducing errors and costly rework. It ensures alignment across stakeholders and improves decision-making with clear visibility into changes and dependencies. Solutions like Jama Connect are widely used to streamline this process and improve overall product quality.

What industries use requirements management software?

Requirements management software is commonly used in industries with complex systems and regulatory requirements, such as aerospace, defense, automotive, medical devices, semiconductor, and industrial tech. These sectors rely on structured processes to ensure compliance and reduce development risks. Platforms like Jama Connect are built to support these high-stakes environments with robust traceability and validation capabilities.

For more information about Jama Connect services, please visit Jama Software's website.

About Jama Software

Jama Software is focused on accelerating product velocity with AI-driven development across multidisciplinary engineering organizations. Using Jama Connect, engineering organizations can now adopt AI-driven development while intelligently managing the complexity and compliance of parallel development, automated pipelines, and industry standards. Our rapidly growing customer base spans aerospace & defense, automotive, medtech & life sciences, semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, consumer electronics, infrastructure, robotics, and energy. For more information about Jama Connect services, please visit https://www.jamasoftware.com.

Press Inquiries

Mario Maldari

marketing [at] jamasoftware.com

Director, Product and Solution Marketing, Jama Software

https://www.jamasoftware.com/