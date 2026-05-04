Jama Software Launches Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server

Portland, OR, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jama Software®, the leader in intelligent engineering management, announced today that Jama Connect® is the first engineering management software to deliver a Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server. Engineers across disciplines can now work in their chosen AI-enabled environment (e.g. Claude, Codex, Cursor, GitHub Copilot, Visual Studio, etc.) and maximize Large Language Model (LLM) inference quality and token efficiency while maintaining AI governance and industry standards compliance with Jama Connect’s Traceability Information Model.

Unlike custom-built integrations, Jama Connect MCP provides a breadth of tools, enforces existing permissions, lifecycle workflows, and audit requirements; thereby ensuring that AI governance and regulatory compliance is maintained.

Engineering organizations for regulated multidisciplinary products are rapidly adopting AI-Driven Development to achieve 10X gains in product velocity. But AI-Driven Development requires reconfiguring the product development process and retooling to fully lever AI engineering agent speed into product velocity gains. Only Jama Connect addresses the key challenges for engineering organizations to achieve the desired product velocity gains from AI-Driven Development:

Spec Driven Development – Engineers and AI engineering agents via MCP must be able to iterate and version in a shared context for specifications and context engineering.

LLM inference quality & token efficiency – A product graph of explicit semantic relationships across all disciplines, specifications and versions must be accessible via MCP.

X-discipline automation – CI/CD pipelines must be deployed across all engineering disciplines to automate the state change actions of parallel development.

Live state – The live state of product development across all disciplines and branches must be continuously maintained in the system.

Scale – Projects must scale to 10 million items and instances to 100 million items to handle enterprise live state volumes.

Compliance – All AI governance and industry standard compliance met with approvals and audit trails.

“Early adopters of AI engineering agents quickly realize that to achieve compliant, end-to-end product velocity gains requires Spec Driven Development to clearly define what the LLMs should build, to optimize token utilization and to verify it.” Said Jim Davidson, Chief Technology Officer, Jama Software. “Jama Connect is the only product enabling Spec Driven Development via MCP for multidisciplinary engineering teams.”

Jama Connect 9.35 is available today.

About Jama Software

Jama Software is focused on maximizing product velocity for regulated multidisciplinary engineering organizations. Jama Connect delivers the ROI from AI-Driven Development by optimizing product velocity, inference quality and token efficiency while ensuring AI and regulatory compliance. Our rapidly growing customer base spans aerospace & defense, automotive, medtech & life sciences, semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, consumer electronics, infrastructure, robotics and energy. For more information, please visit https://www.jamasoftware.com.

Press Inquiries

Mario Maldari

marketing [at] jamasoftware.com

Director, Product and Solution Marketing, Jama Software

https://www.jamasoftware.com/